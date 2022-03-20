One Piece Next’s Chapter is Already Trending Before it Even Debuts

One Piece is keeping a low profile this week, and honestly? Fans are not sure whether they can take the anticipation. While the anime is taking a break due to Toei Animation’s hack, the manga is taking things slow right now. Creator Eiichiro Oda is taking an extra week before chapter 1044 launches and upheaves the fandom. And of course, social media is having a field day about the wait.

If you head over to Twitter or Tumblr, you will see that One Piece is trending across the board. Tags tying to One Piece chapter 1044 have been trending around the world for nearly 48 hours straight. All of this comes well before the manga drops its next chapter on March 27th stateside, and the hype is only about to get bigger.

After all, chapter 1043 ended on one of the manga’s biggest teasers ever. The cliffhanger saw Luffy supposedly come back from near-death, and we have the Joy Boy to thank. Zunesha confirmed the mysterious figure had made its return. It seems some secrets about the Joy Boy and One Piece‘s dark period will be uncovered in chapter 1044. And as you can see in the slides below, netizens are already cooking up big theories and plans ahead of One Piece’s big comeback.

Do you have any theories about this next huge chapter of One Piece? Are you loving the Wano saga so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

