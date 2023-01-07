One Piece Brings Back a Major Military Officer

In One Piece's Wano Arc, the military was conspicuously absent from the war that saw the Straw Hat Pirates facing down Kaido and his Beast Pirates. It seems that things are about to change in Eiichiro Oda's manga masterpiece as a familiar face from the navy has re-emerged, promising that the story which plans to bring Luffy and his crew's journey to an end will have a role to play before Monkey is potentially crowned the latest king of the pirates.

Warning. If you have yet tor read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1071, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

In the final pages of the latest installment, the military man known as Garp has returned, who just so happens to also be the grandfather of Luffy himself. So prolific is Garp's career in the navy that he has earned the title of the "Hero of the Marines" and his mission in the Final Arc is stated quite clearly. Luffy's grandfather is looking to save Koby, who originally attempted to capture Boa Hancock but found himself being kidnapped by Blackbeard and his pirates as the two groups of swashbucklers squared off.

Monkey D. Garp

With the Final Arc in full swing and the Straw Hats finally running into Dr. Vegapunk, it should come as no surprise that Garp would return to the pages of the Shonen series, though his appearance might lead some to think that his time amongst the land of the living might be coming to an end as a result:

I'm so unbelievably nervous. One Piece is almost always a 'good guys win, everyone survives' but I'm really struggling to think of a way Garp can rescue Koby from Blackbeard without dying. I love Garp so much but, yknow, its Blackbeard pic.twitter.com/UgD7Ve6dwJ — Captain Salty Paris (@SaltyParis) January 7, 2023

Garp might not be wielding the power of a Devil Fruit, but his strength would make you think otherwise. His physical strength has helped him earn the title of "Garp The Fist" and should he not make it out alive of this Final Arc, it would have to be a serious attack that would bring him down. While we haven't seen any of the Straw Hat Pirates bite the bullet over the years, Oda himself hasn't been shy about killing characters as can be attested with Ace and Whitebeard to name a few.

