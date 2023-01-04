One Piece Reveals How Luffy's Gear Fifth Stacks Against Lucci's Awakened Powers

One Piece is now setting the stage for the first major battle of the final saga of the series overall with its latest developments in the Egghead Island arc, and the newest chapter of the series revealed how Luffy's Gear Fifth form's power stacked up against Rob Lucci's newly awakened Devil Fruit abilities! As Luffy and the others continued to learn more about the mysterious scientist, Dr. Vegapunk, the world government made their move on him with the intent of wiping him off the map. This brought CP0 back to the center of the action, and kicked off a surprising rematch between Luffy and Lucci.

While Lucci and the members of CP0 have been making moves in secret for the past few arcs, the previous chapters of the Vegapunk focused arc were the first real time that Luffy and Lucci actually saw each other face to face for the first time since their fights during the Enies Lobby saga. This immediately sparked another fight between the two of them where Lucci revealed that his Devil Fruit power had awakened since they last fought. It's the same for Luffy too, and Lucci's improvements weren't enough to deal with Gear Fifth.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Who Wins Luffy and Lucci's Surprise Rematch?

Chapter 1070 of One Piece sees Luffy demonstrate more of his Gear Fifth abilities following Lucci's attack on Sentomaru at the end of the previous chapter, and while Luffy doesn't have full control over his Gear Fifth abilities just yet it's still too much for Lucci to deal with. Luffy's wild cartoon like abilities overwhelmed even Lucci's new and improved Devil Fruit transformation, and it was with an even quicker decisive moment that ended their rematch in Luffy's favor.

But this was really only the first of what seems to be an even bigger string of fights in between Luffy and Lucci as now Vegapunk's island is going to be at the center of a huge new attack from the world government. It's just a matter of seeing how Luffy and the Straw Hats make it out of this one while keeping the super scientist safe and leave the island for good.

What did you think of Luffy and Lucci's first big rematch in years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!