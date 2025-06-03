One Piece Chapter 1151 Release Date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1151 is set to be a major installment in the series, continuing the chaos unleashed by Imu. Fans were eager to see whether the latest chapter would explore Imu’s overwhelming dominance or delve into Gunko’s mysterious past, which was hinted to have a deep connection with a Straw Hat member. As the chapter chose to focus on Imu, it seems Gunko’s backstory will remain under wraps for now. In the meantime, the story is steadily building up Imu’s power, now appearing immeasurable, especially given their ability to instantly command the obedience of formidable warriors like Dorry and Brogy.

With the captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates causing devastation as they close in on Jarul, anticipation for Chapter 1151 is at an all-time high. Fortunately, a preview for the next chapter has been released, further fueling excitement and teasing major developments ahead. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long, as the next chapter will arrive without any breaks.

One Piece Chapter 1151 will be featured in issue 28 of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which is set to be released on Monday, June 9th, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time. Due to the time difference, fans in the Western regions can grab the latest issue on Sunday, June 8th, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 8 AM Pacific Time (PT), 10 AM Central Time (CT), and 4 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in the Western regions. This chapter will be free to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media after its release. The aforementioned websites allow visitors to read the first and the last three chapters of One Piece and many other ongoing Shonen Jump manga for free.

One Piece Chapter 1151 Might Feature Luffy’s Arrival and His Confrontation with Imu

A snippet of the preview for Issue 28 of Weekly Shonen Jump has surfaced on X, highlighting One Piece and featuring Luffy in his Nika form facing off against Imu in Gunko’s form, reflecting their current states. Although the illustration used is an older one, its significance lies in the inclusion of the word “versus,” strongly suggesting that their confrontation is imminent, or at the very least, that the upcoming chapter will show Luffy confronting Imu. With the chaos escalating, especially as Dorry and Brogy fall under Imu’s control and Scopper Gabban is out of the picture, it makes sense that Luffy would arrive in the next chapter.

Aside from Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and Loki, there don’t appear to be any other formidable figures currently on Elbaph capable of stopping the destruction. With Jarul’s fate hanging by a thread as Dorry and Brogy close in to kill him, Luffy’s arrival seems poised to halt the madness. This moment will also serve as a crucial benchmark to gauge how Luffy’s Gear Five stacks up against Imu, arguably the final villain of One Piece. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long, as this long-awaited confrontation is set to arrive next week without any breaks.

