One Piece Chapter 1157 Release Date, Time & What to Expect

One Piece Chapter 1157 will be the manga’s latest exciting installment, continuing the ongoing flashback and delving deeper into the era when the Rocks Pirates were forming and rising in power. This ties into Loki’s flashback, which began as he recounted the day his father, Harold, died, a day for which Loki is blamed. It has been five chapters since this flashback began, focusing on the events surrounding Harold’s death. Early on, the flashback shifted to unveil the legendary pirate Rocks D. Xebec and his infamous crew. While fans were thrilled to see these legendary figures united under Rocks, who has also been revealed as Blackbeard’s father, the initial chapters didn’t appear to directly relate to Harold’s eventual demise. However, following the latest installment, it’s becoming increasingly clear that it is connected after the reveal that Rocks is specifically recruiting Harold to join his crew in his quest to defeat the World Government.

What makes this more intriguing is Rocks’ intention for Harold to consume a mysterious Devil Fruit located in Elbaf, whose true power will only unfold when Harold eats it. Since this Devil Fruit was first mentioned in the same flashback depicting Harold’s death, it suggests that Rocks will play a pivotal role in that event. Meanwhile, as the author delves further into this major flashback, he is also revealing other legendary elements, such as the Roger Pirates and the Kuja Pirates, in parallel, illustrating how the Great Pirate Era was on the verge of beginning. While the lore continues to deepen in the upcoming chapter, fans will have to wait a bit longer, as the series will be on break next week, along with the entire Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will be on break next week and will return on Monday, August 18th, 2025, with Issue 38. Accordingly, One Piece Chapter 1157, which will be featured in that issue, is scheduled for release on Monday, August 18th, 2025, at midnight Japan Standard Time. Due to the time difference, fans in the Western regions will get to read the chapter on Sunday, August 17th, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 8 AM Pacific Time (PT), 10 AM Central Time (CT), and 4 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Once released, fans can read the latest chapter on Manga Plus and Viz Media for a limited duration. These platforms also allow any visitors to read the first and the last three chapters of the manga for free. Meanwhile, fans with a subscription to Shonen Jump Manga Plus can also grab the latest One Piece chapter to read.

What To Expect From One Piece Chapter 1157?

Since the latest chapter, the series has delved even deeper into moments unfolding across the world, particularly focusing on the development of Rocks and subtly tying it to the story of Loki and Harold. The upcoming chapter is expected to follow this same pattern, adding further gravity to their connection and highlighting how the actions of Rocks and his legendary pirate crew will ultimately impact both Loki and Harold. With the recent chapter also featuring Roger and Monkey D. Garp, it appears that Oda is finally building toward revealing the events of the day Rocks was defeated at God Valley.

Given that Rocks died long before Harald, and considering the author’s clear intent to explore Rocks’ legacy fully, as evident from the reveals so far, this marks the perfect opportunity to depict how the alliance between Roger and Garp led to his downfall. Yet, it’s also becoming clear that Rocks’ death will significantly influence both Loki and Harold in some way. Loki, who idolizes Rocks, may see his death as a call to action, fueling his ambition to become a pirate and challenge the world in the footsteps of the man he reveres. Another compelling element revealed thus far centers around the Devil Fruit in Elbaf, whose true power is said to be unlocked only if Harold consumes it.

Perhaps this legendary Devil Fruit residing in Elbaf could be the same one Luffy possesses. Considering Elbaf’s reverence for the Sun God Nika, Rocks may have believed that the warrior destined to oppose the World Government would only reach full potential if the fruit was eaten by a giant. This further solidifies that Rocks’ involvement in Loki’s flashback is no coincidence and is intrinsically tied to Harold’s death. Based on the current revelations, his connection appears linked to the Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika, the legendary Devil Fruit long sought by the World Government, and the upcoming chapters of One Piece will undoubtedly continue to build on this theory.