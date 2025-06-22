One Piece Hints That a Major Elbaf Mystery Will Soon Be Unveiled

Ever since One Piece entered the highly anticipated Elbaf arc, teased for over two decades, fans expected it to deliver some of the story’s most exciting developments. Based on what’s unfolded so far, it’s safe to say the arc has far exceeded those expectations. Not only has it dispelled lingering doubts about Shanks being a World Government spy and hinted at the direction of the series’ conclusion, but it has also introduced several major new mysteries. Among them, one of the most intriguing is the truth behind Loki’s connection to Elbaf and how he came to be labeled a villain. Even before the Straw Hats arrived on Elbaf, the giants warned them about Loki, revealing his gravest sin: the murder of King Harold, ruler of the land of giants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the giants, Loki killed him over a legendary Devil Fruit that had been safeguarded in Elbaf for generations. Now, with One Piece beginning to explore Loki’s side of the story through a flashback, it’s becoming evident that if Loki did kill his father, it wasn’t because of the Devil Fruit itself, but rather due to Harold losing control, possibly in a way similar to how Dorry and Brogy did in the present. While the flashback promises to shed light on what truly happened, the most compelling aspect is the mystery surrounding the Devil Fruit itself, what it is, why Harold went rogue for it, and why Loki had no choice but to stop him. Shanks’ involvement in this event adds even more intrigue, hinting that the Devil Fruit might after all be the one that fans already know about and expected.

The Mysteries Behind Elbaf’s Legendary Fruit May Soon Be Revealed

One Piece Chapter 1152, titled “A Horrible Day,” dives into a flashback depicting the day Harold died. Within just a few pages, it becomes clear that Harold had ties to the World Government. The flashback shows Harold losing control and killing everyone in the castle, and as Loki and Jarul discover the aftermath, the legendary Devil Fruit long passed down in Elbaf is also shown. However, a key question arises: if Harold was already aligned with the World Government, why would Imu go so far as to completely take control of him? Going forward, One Piece will likely explain this mystery, one that is undoubtedly tied to the legendary Devil Fruit. However, the brief context from the latest chapter may already hint at the answer.

In the flashback, Shanks mentions that he got along with Harold when they were in the Holy Land and had hoped to speak with him openly. This suggests that while Harold may have been affiliated with the Government, he wasn’t fully aligned with their interests and could have been acting independently to achieve some hidden objective. It’s likely the World Government only supported Harold to gain access to the legendary Devil Fruit, which might, in fact, be Luffy’s Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. This would make sense, as the giants revered Nika and may have protected the fruit for generations. Given their formidable strength, they could have easily safeguarded it from outside threats or could have easily acquired it.

Through Harold, the World Government may have aimed to obtain this Devil Fruit out of fear of Nika’s return. When Harold refused to cooperate, Imu likely took direct action, overriding his will with the absolute authority to recover the fruit. This ultimately led to Harold’s downfall, possibly giving the World Government the opportunity to steal the Devil Fruit. Meanwhile, Shanks’ involvement that day suggests that, upon discovering the fruit had been taken, he intervened and retrieved it from the Cipher Pol agents, just as it had been revealed previously. This theory aligns with the idea that Elbaf, a land that reveres Nika, would prioritize protecting the fruit above all else. That said, it’s still possible the Devil Fruit in question is something entirely different, and with One Piece now exploring the flashback between Loki and Harold, this mystery will soon be brought to light.