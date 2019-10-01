One Piece Details How the Rocks Pirates Were Defeated

With the recent storyline following the Straw Hat Pirates and the other swashbucklers of the One Piece franchise traversing the country of Wano, each chapter release seems to drop more bombshells than the prior! With X Drake’s allegiance revealed and the “seven warlord system” now evaporated, this recent installment dives into the history of the franchise, exploring the “God Valley Incident” and what that means for the present, and future, of the Grand Line. More specifically, the history of the Rocks Pirates was explored!

With the military debating what exactly to do with the pressure cooker that is Wano Country, the history behind the Rocks Pirates and their defeat is revealed. For those who don’t know, the Rocks Pirates are perhaps the most historic crew of swashbucklers to ever sail the seven seas. The organization included young pirates in the form of Whitebeard, Kaido, and Big Mom to name a few, who worked alongside their captain Rocks in an attempt to pull off the biggest scores they could.

During the God Valley Incident, the military came to clash with the Rocks Pirates with the band of swashbucklers eventually being defeated by an unlikely partnership in the form of Monkey D. Garp and Gol D. Roger joining forces! The battle was so intense that the island itself was broken apart and is no longer likely to be found on any maps for those that are looking.

With the second “act” of the Wano arc completed, the start of the third and the build up toward the unavoidable war has dropped a number of different information dumps that clearly change the world of the Grand Line forever. With Luffy, Zoro, and the rest of the Straw Hat crew completing their training following the two year time skip, their newfound strength couldn’t arrive at a better time, with Kaido and Big Mom deciding to join forces in an attempt to both kill Luffy and take the world for themselves.

What do you think of the revelation of how the Rocks Pirates were defeated? How do you think the God Valley Incident will come into play with present events? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.