One Piece Explains Gold Rogers’ Ties to the Fishmen

The Wano Country arc isn’t just considered one of the best story lines in One Piece history because of the hard hitting battles that take place in this isolationist nation, but also gives us a much better look into the past of the Grand Line and the legendary pirates that sail its oceans. In the recent chapters of One Piece’s manga, we have been following along with the Daimyo of Kuri, Oden, a wandering samurai whose goal was to leave Wano and open its borders to the world. As he joins the crew of Gol D. Roger, we learn more of the legendary captain’s connections to the fishmen, Neptune, and how this impacted his search for the legendary treasure of the series.

As Oden joins Neptune on his quest for treasure, the samurai learns that Roger’s life is quite limited, with the captain predicting that he only has around a year left to live. With this revelation laid out on the table, Oden agrees to join his crew for the remainder of his life. As their together begins, Roger’s ship travels beneath the waves and visits the land of the fishmen, with a meeting between the pirate captain and the larger than life fishman that is Neptune.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the meeting of the minds, Roger learns of the prophecies of the fishmen, more specifically, that Neptune would eventually have a daughter in ten years time that will be considered an ancient weapon that could possibly destroy the world. Roger, who isn’t so much interested in the future Shirahoshi, but rather the people who had created the prophecy in order to lead him to the treasure itself.

Eventually, Roger is able to find the legendary treasure, which he dubs the “Laugh Tale”, thanks in part to what he learned from the fishmen. Clearly, Roger had numerous influences around the world in One Piece and it’s clear that his legacy will be felt across the Grand Line for decades if not centuries to come.

What do you think of the connection between Gol D. Roger and Neptune? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.