‘One Piece’ Just Gave Daifuku The Most Epic Introduction

The Whole Cake Island arc is quickly heading toward its climax in the One Piece anime, and the many members of the Charlotte Family are beginning to show themselves. Following Katakuri’s grand intro last week, Charlotte Daifuku also shows up to impress.

Giving a clue as to his powerful ability, Daifuku had an epic introduction to the series.

As Sanji and Pudding’s wedding, and Big Mom’s murder plot, inches closer, the various members of the Charlotte family are arriving at her castle. Charlotte Daifuku, third son and fourth child overall in the family, governs over Poripori Island and is Totto Land’s Minister of Beans.

Like Katakuri the episode prior, Daifuku is introduced by silently coming up to Big Mom’s castle. As her pawns offer to open the doors for him, he declines and says he’d be able to open them himself. Suddenly, a mysterious and muscular shadow forms and forces the heavy doors open. Daifuku, laughing, then makes his way into the castle.

Not only is this an impressive showing of power, it also hints at his Devil Fruit power. His power comes from a genie lamp he wears around his waist that comes from the power of the Puff-Puff Fruit, or Hoya Hoya no Mi. It allows him to summon a powerful genie to defeat his enemies, and will most likely be revealed in full once the wedding gets underway.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.