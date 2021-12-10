One Piece Cliffhanger Unleashes Sanji’s New Power

The War For Wano has been a ruthless battle between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Beast Pirates under the control of Kaido, with each of Luffy’s crew having their own individual battles to deal with. As Sanji faces down the Beast Pirate Queen, the swashbuckler with the ability to transform reveals a number of hidden tricks that tie into the chef’s background, causing Luffy’s friend to unleash what might very well be his full power.

Warning. If you have yet to read chapter 1034 of One Piece’s manga, turn back now as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the Wano Arc.

Sanji might be the Thousand Sunny’s resident cook, but he harbors a secret power that he finds himself ashamed of as a part of the Germa 66, the military branch that protects both the Germa Kingdom and its ruler in the Vinsmoke Family. With the force styling themselves after a Sentai aesthetic similar to that of the Power Rangers or Kamen Rider, Sanji has the ability to rely on these abilities when he is in dire straits, though absolutely despises having to do so.

With Sanji originally going by Stealth Black as a part of the Vinsmoke Clan, the Beast Pirate Queen reveals that he too has the ability to use the power of Germa 66, surprising the Straw Hat by unleashing a number of moves including the likes of Henry Blazer, Winch Guillotine, Sparking Valkyrie and more. Unleashing the full extent of his abilities that we know of, Sanji is able to rely on his “exoskeleton, muscle, and speed..all of which increase strength,” to deliver what might be the winning blow to Queen.

With Eiichiro Oda stating that he is looking to bring the story of One Piece to a close within the next five years, it should be interesting to see how much more Sanji can develop and whether or not he’ll have the chance to further explore his past while putting some of his problems to bed at the same time.

What did you think of Sanji's Boeuf Burst?