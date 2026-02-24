One Piece Confirms Disappointing Update for Spinoff Anime About Its Heroines

One Piece fans have a lot to look forward to this year, but the anime has unfortunately confirmed a disappointing aspect about its new spinoff anime dedicated to the series’ heroines. One Piece is gearing up to take over the rest of the year with a new season of the live-action series, a new season of the anime, and even more projects in the works. That even included a brand new spinoff anime focusing on Nami coming later this Spring. But in a new update, fans got an unfortunate dose of reality about the spinoff.

One Piece: Heroines was announced as a brand new anime taking on a major spinoff novel release all about the series’ standout female characters, and it’s going to be making its debut later this Summer. But in a new update from the franchise’s social media account, it was confirmed that this spinoff anime project is only going to be a single episode highlighting a special story about Nami, “The special episode ‘ONE PIECE HEROINES,’ scheduled to air on July 5, 2026, will be broadcast as a one-episode special only.”

One Piece: Heroines Spinoff Anime Confirms It’s Only a Single Episode

Courtesy of Shueisha

One Piece: Heroines will be releasing on July 5th in Japan, but international release plans for the new spinoff have yet to be announced as of this time. Now that it’s confirmed to only be a single episode long, it does make a lot of sense that the only visuals revealed for the new anime thus far have only featured Nami. The original spinoff takes a few characters and highlights them with small stories, but it seems like the anime is only going to adapt Nami’s story as seen in that original novel.

There will be some new materials for the spinoff, however, such as the inclusion of Nico Robin (who is also getting a makeover in the spinoff’s new style). She wasn’t in Nami’s story in Jun Esaka and Sayaka Suwa’s original novel, and instead had a segment of her own, but the anime adaptation is going to be bringing her in due to the fact that it’s only going to be a single episode long. Haruka Kamatami will be directing the new spinoff for Toei Animation with Takashi Kojima handling the character designs and Momoka Toyoda overseeing the script.

What’s Next for One Piece in 2026?

Toei Animation

One Piece still has some big plans for the rest of the year outside of this new anime special, however. The full TV anime series will be officially making its comeback to screens on April 5th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes as they hit for fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. That’s not all fans will see either.

One Piece will also be returning to Netflix with the second season of the live-action series on March 10th. The series will be following Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats as they finally make their way into the Grand Line, and will be setting up some major events to come in the now in production third season. Along with this spinoff, there’s a lot to keep an eye out for next.

