One Piece Confirms Dub Return Date With Plenty of New Episodes

One Piece has confirmed that a new wave of English dub episodes are coming to streaming very soon, so it’s time to mark your calendars for the big day. One Piece has some big plans for the rest of the year as it steadily readies for the end of the Egghead Arc with the final few episodes airing in Japan through the rest of the year. The anime franchise is about to go through a massive change going forward with the Elbaph Arc coming in 2026, so it really is going to be the end of a very long era for the anime overall.

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 officially returned for its new episodes earlier this Spring in Japan following a six month hiatus from the team behind it all, and the English dub has been back in full swing ever since as well. The dub team has been working very hard in the last few years to quickly catch up with the anime’s episodes, and they are now closer than ever. That’s especially true with the next batch of episodes making their way to Crunchyroll on November 25th, just in time for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Brand new English Dub episodes from ONE PIECE Egghead Part-2 (eps. 1134-1143) are coming to Crunchyroll this November 25th! 🏴‍☠️🌊 pic.twitter.com/uvv67JUeJ8 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) November 18, 2025

As announced by Toei Animation, One Piece Episodes 1134 to 1143 of the English dub will be made available for streaming with Crunchyroll on November 25th. This is a pivotal phase of the arc as it features the end of the major flashback into Bartholomew Kuma’s past with his daughter Bonney. As fans have gotten to see so far, Kuma has gone through a very tough life long before he was forced to become a weapon of the military. But the one bright spot in his life has been Bonney, and he’ll do everything he can to save her life.

This next wave of English dub episodes not only close the loop on this heartbreaking look into Kuma’s life, but then kicks off the final intense phase of the Egghead Arc itself. Returning to the present day as Luffy and the Straw Hats are trying to escape from Dr. Vegapunk’s island laboratory safely, there’s about to be a lot more chaos breaking out across the island. And it’s not far off from where the Japanese release is either, so fans of the dub will be catching up pretty quickly.

What’s Next for One Piece?

One Piece has some major plans for the anime’s future. It has officially announced that with the end of the Egghead Arc later this year, the franchise is gearing up for a change to its schedule. Following a three month break, One Piece will officially kick off the Elbaph Arc in April 2026. The series has announced that it will only be releasing two cours of episodes a year, with no more than 26 episodes each year from now. This new schedule will be seasonal moving forward, but there will be adjustments to how the team adapts the material.

One Piece has confirmed that its coming episodes will be adapting the manga at a much closer pace compared to the current pace of the series. So while there will be fewer episodes of the series released each year, each episode is going to be covering more material than seen in years past. It’s going to be a change fans will need to get used to from now on, but should be an improvement overall.

