One Piece English Dub Confirms Return Date With a Ton of New Episodes

The One Piece panel at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025 revealed the release date for the next batch of dub episodes for the long-lasting series. The One Piece anime has had an English dub since the mid-2000s, starting with the infamous 4Kids Entertainment dub. Funimation, the anime distributor that popularized Dragon Ball Z in the West, took over the licensing for One Piece anime and began dubbing the series in 2007. Funimation redubbed the anime from the beginning, giving fans a more accurate translation of the original Japanese series. The Funimation dubbing cast and crew carried over after Sony purchased the company and merged it with Crunchyroll.

The One Piece panel confirms the next batch of dub episodes will consist of eleven episodes from the currently ongoing Egghead Island arc. Crunchyroll will release dubs for episodes 1123 to 1133 on August 12th for the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. These are the first set of episodes released by Toei Animation after the series’ six-month hiatus. The One Piece took a break after airing 1122, instead airing a re-edit of the Fishman Island arc that gave the anime better pacing.

What Do the New One Piece Dub Episodes Cover?

One Piece episodes 1123 to 1133 continue the ongoing struggle between the Strawhat pirates and the marines on Egghead Island. The Strawhats team up with renowned scientist Vegapunk, and his separate personalities known as “Satalites,” to fight off their enemies. This batch of episodes also covers the early backstories of Bonney and Kuma, a former Warlord of the Sea. Kuma’s backstory contains some of the most personal storytelling in the manga, featuring a narrative of constant suffering, perseverance, and fatherhood. The upcoming batch of dub episodes doesn’t finish covering Kuma’s history in the anime, forcing dub watchers to wait for the next batch to watch the rest of Kuma’s story.

One Piece English Dub has an All-Star Cast

The One Piece dub has contained the same dub actors since 2007. Here are the English Actors who play the main players of Egghead Island:

Main Cast Luffy – Colleen Clinkenbeard Zoro – Christopher Sabat Nami – Luci Christian Usopp – Sonny Strait Sanji – Eric Vale Chopper – Brina Palencia Robin – Stephanie Young Franky – Patrick Seitz Brook – Ian Sinclair Jimbei – Daniel Baugh

Major Supporting Characters Kent Williams – Prime Dr. Vegapunk Madeleine Morris – Lilith (one of Vegapunk’s satellites) Robin Clayton – York (one of Vegapunk’s satellites) Joel McDonald – Kuma Laura Wetsel – Bonney Ray Hurd as Kizaru J.B. Edwards as Jaygarcia Saturn



The cast features a plethora of Funimation all-stars who’ve been dubbing since Dragon Ball Z. Colleen Clinkenbeard leads the cast as the lead protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, and is best known for playing young Gohan in Dragon Ball Z Kai and Erza Scarlet in Fairy Tail. Christopher Sabat is one of the most prolific voice actors currently working, earning a name for playing Vegeta and many other characters in Dragon Ball Z. Eric Vale, Sonny Strait, and Kent Williams also play major characters from Dragon Ball Z. The rest of the cast is rounded out by voice acting veterans who’ve played major roles in iconic shows like Fullmetal Alchemist and My Hero Academia.

