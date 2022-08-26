One Piece Settles Controversial Wano Finale Translation

The Wano Arc has finally come to a close in the latest chapter of One Piece, as the Straw Hat Pirates set sail for an adventure unknown which will act as the final adventure of the manga. The recent installment also features several residents of Wano Country saying their goodbyes while taking the opportunity to reveal secrets that still lay hidden within the isolated nation. Now, fans have been able to decipher a mistranslation that slightly tweaks a major moment in Chapter 1057 of the series.

Many One Piece fans were thrown for a loop when it was revealed that Yamato wasn't joining the Straw Hat Pirates for the Final Arc, instead, looking to continue his journey as the namesake of Kozuki Oden by traveling around Wano before hitting the seas. Luckily for Yamato and other residents of Wano that fought against the Beast Pirates, Luffy offered them the opportunity to become Straw Hats whenever they wanted. Aside from the likes of Momonosuke, Yamato, and the Nine Red Scabbards, the daughter of Oden, Hiyori, took the opportunity to dance on the grave of the tyrant, Orochi, following his fate of being burned alive after suffering quite a few brushes with death during the War for Wano Arc.

One Reddit User compared and contrasted the "Official Translation" with the "Unofficial Translation" wherein the official sees Hiyori stating that Kurozumi Orochi was "born to burn", rather than the unofficial dialogue which hints at the idea that the entire bloodline of Orochi's must burn:

Hiyori and the other residents of Wano Country certainly seem as though they have been given a proper finale with this latest chapter. The Final Arc's story is still a mystery, with creator Eiichiro Oda keeping the story of the final adventure of the Straw Hats under wraps so far, though the mangaka has hinted at the idea that we will have around three more years of One Piece before the series comes to an end.

The anime adaptation hasn't brought the War For Wano to a close as of yet, with one of the biggest moments having yet to take place in the form of Luffy discovering his Gear Fifth transformation. Needless to say, this will be a moment to remember for the anime series.

Are you sad to see the residents of Wano go? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.