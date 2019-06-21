Genderbent One Piece Cosplay Proves Luffy Can Be Done On The Fly

The Straw Hat Pirates are on the edge of the precipice that is the “Wano Country Arc”. Following the meeting of the world leaders at Reverie, Luffy and his crew are heading to the isolationist country to not just re-unite, but fight against the forces of Kaido, Big Mom, and more. The arc will introduce a new artistic style to One Piece, along with new character designs for our favorite pirates based on the environment. One fan decided to pick the perfect time to unveil her cosplay putting a new twist on one of the most popular pirates around.

Reddit User ChibiThot brought her unique interpretation of the aspiring “King of the Pirates”, holding her own Chopper to complete the look:

Luffy has been through A LOT over the long series of One Piece, spanning close to 900 anime episodes and 92 manga volumes. Starting off originally as a “would-be pirate”, the straw hat swashbuckler ate a “devil fruit” that gave him the ability to stretch his limbs ala Marvel’s Mr. Fantastic. One Piece has put this ability to good use by giving Luffy some absolutely amazing, no holds barred battles against competing pirates and/or marines aching to have his head on a pike.

As the Straw Hat Pirates sail the seas looking for the legendary treasure of Gol D. Roger, the One Piece, Luffy has also managed to power up exponentially through his devil fruit’s “gears”. Boosting his abilities to stretch and pump up his physical stature, Monkey has become a force of nature while still acting as a comical youngster who is managing his ever expanding crew of misfits in the Straw Hats.

With Wano on the way, there has never been a more exciting time to be a fan of One Piece with surprises, fast paced battles, and a new environment on the way!

