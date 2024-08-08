One Piece Cosplay Flips The Script on Jinbe

One Piece is in the throes of its final saga and that means its all hands on deck when it comes to the Straw Hat Pirates on the Thousand Sunny. Of course, this also includes Jinbe, the latest Straw Hat addition, who has been a worthy addition to the crew. Thanks to his monstrous size and abilities, Jinbe has been able to hold his own extremely well whether he is fighting against Beast Pirates or powerful members of the World Government. Now, one cosplayer has created a wild new take on the aquatic samurai that is sticking with the Straw Hats until the end.

Much like Franky and Brooke, it will probably be some time before we see Jinbe arrive in the live-action television series on Netflix. Considering that Jinbe was the most recent add to the Thousand Sunny, then it means we are years away from seeing him on the streaming service as the showrunners continue to follow the source material. Luckily, we’ve already seen quite a few fish men in the live-action One Piece thanks to Arlong and his crew being the biggest bad of season one. Whenever he does show up, he is sure to have as much of a presence on Netflix as he did in both the anime and the manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jinbe Has Never Looked Like This

With cosplay, creative minds are able to create new iterations of characters that have never made their way into the source material. Such is the way with this Jinbe that you can check out below. As the grand finale of One Piece approaches, Jinbe is sure to continue to play a major role in the series, though it’s anyone’s guess if he will survive.

The Straw Hat Pirates might be having their biggest rise in popularity, they are being put through the wringer in both their manga and anime. As the final saga continues, Jinbe and the rest of Luffy’s crew are attempting to learn all they can from Dr. Vegapunk but have unfortunately placed themselves into the crosshairs of the World Government. While this might be the final saga, that doesn’t mean Eiichiro Oda is planning to end the series any time soon as it might still be years before we see the last chapter hit.

Want to see what the future holds for the Straw Hat Pirates? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Grand Line.