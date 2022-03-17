One Piece Cosplay Focuses On A New Take On Luffy

Since One Piece first started over twenty years ago, Luffy has been the main protagonist of the Shonen series that spawned from the mind of Eiichiro Oda. While the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates has yet to achieve his dream of becoming the king of the pirates, he’s made some serious steps in capturing the crown within the world of the Grand Line. As One Piece continues, it’s no surprise to see more Cosplay bringing Monkey to life as the latest amazingly brings the swashbuckler into the real world once again.

During the latest chapter of the manga, Luffy appears to have lost the War for Wano, being struck down by the captain of the Beast Pirates thanks in part to a quick interference by a member of Cipher Pol. With Kaido challenging any of the resistance to a fight, it seems that something is happening to Monkey that might see him once again make a grand return to the War for Wano, as it seems that the return of “Joy Boy” is imminent. Questions are rising with regards not just to Luffy’s status, but the origins of his Devil Fruit as fans begin theorizing just what Monkey’s powers are.

Instagram Cosplayer Hey Its Xen shared this new take on the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, with Luffy continuing to earn his place as one of the most beloved anime heroes that the medium has seen as his crew continues to work toward his dream and change the future of the world of the Grand Line forever:

This Cosplayer won’t be the only live-action Luffy that fans will see in the future, as Netflix is currently working on a live-action adaptation of One Piece that will see Iñaki Godoy taking on the role of the would-be pirate king. With the series slated to arrive with ten episodes, creator Eiichiro Oda is heavily involved with the upcoming live-action show via his Executive Producer role, putting a lot of fans’ minds at ease.

What do you think of this new take on Monkey D. Luffy? Are you excited or nervous about Netflix’s upcoming live-action take on th world of the Straw Hats? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.