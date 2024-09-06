One Piece Cosplay Stretches With Bodypaint Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy has become one of the most recognizable anime characters in the world, and for good reason. The One Piece star has helped push the shonen franchise to new heights as the manga, anime adaptation, and Netflix's live-action series have helped make the Straw Hats household names. With the final saga of the series in full swing, all eyes are on Luffy as he is still attempting to become the King of the Pirates. Now, one cosplayer has decided to give the Straw Hat captain a brand new look by using body paint rather than clothing to bring the pirate to life.

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, Luffy has never fought harder than in the War For Wano Arc and the final saga. Luckily, Monkey received a power-up that made him up to the challenge when fighting against the likes of Kaido and Rob Lucci. Acquiring his ultimate transformation dubbed Gear Fifth, the new form transforms Luffy into a human cartoon and allows him to perform actions that no other human could. Considering some of the threats that he now faces as a result of landing on Future Island, he couldn't ask for a better time to gain this amazing transformation.

One Piece's Brand New Luffy

While Luffy and the Straw Hats might be in their final saga, this doesn't mean that the end is nigh. Eiichiro Oda has spent years creating past sagas such as the fight against Kaido and/or the Marineford Arc. Keeping this in mind, Oda still has quite a few storylines to tackle before we wave goodbye to the Straw Hat Pirates

While One Piece's manga and anime adaptation are releasing new installments weekly, fans will have to wait to see the live-action Straw Hats return to the small screen. Though the Netflix series is currently in production, that doesn't mean season two is right around the corner. Most likely, we'll see Luffy and company return next year at the earliest with the second season featuring the likes of Little Garden, Loguetown, Drum Island, and more. Season two might not feature Alabasta as many expected but there are plenty of battles that are set to make up the future episodes.

