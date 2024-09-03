One Piece Cosplay Revisits Luffy's Egghead Look

Throughout the history of One Piece, Luffy and the Straw Hat PIrates are more than willing to change their attire should the situation arise. While there are certain storylines, including the Wano Arc, that will see Monkey and his crew sporting new looks to blend in with their environment, the final saga took the Straw Hats into the future. Arriving on Future Island to meet with Dr. Vegapunk and learn more about how the Grand Line works "behind the scenes", Luffy and company throw on new outfits that help them fit right in with the mad doctor and his cohorts. One cosplayer has perfectly captured Monkey's new look that kicked off the final saga.

The Future Island Arc took place immediately following the fight against Kaido and the Beast Pirates in the isolated nation known as Wano. Thanks to fighting the Beast Pirate captain, Luffy was able to acquire a brand new look thanks to the transformation dubbed Gear Fifth. Monkey D. Luffy can now become a living cartoon, as the form has become wildly beneficial for the Straw Hat Captain past Wano as he takes on villains such as Rob Lucci. In the manga, the Straw Hats have left Future Island, leaving readers to wonder if Luffy and the pirates of the Thousand Sunny will wear new outfits for what comes next.

One Piece: Luffy is Not an Egghead

The Egghead Island knew how to kick off One Piece's final saga with a bang, as it revealed earth-shattering secrets about the Grand Line, the Devil Fruit within it, and the World Government. Thanks to Dr. Vegapunk spilling the beans, he has become a target of the military and the Five Elders. Without going into manga spoiler territory, expect the anime to cover some wild territory in the near future.

It's hard to deny that One Piece has become one of the premiere shonen franchises at the moment, especially in the face of big series such as Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen bidding Weekly Shonen Jump a fond farewell. While the Straw Hats might be in their final saga, Oda might still have years of stories on the way before the Thousand Sunny sails into the sunset.

