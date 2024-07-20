One Piece Cosplay Experiments With Dr. Vegapunk

Dr. Vegapunk might just be the biggest character that isn’t wearing a Straw Hat in One Piece’s current arc of the final saga. While previously working for the World Government on any number of experiments, the large-headed braniac is now on the side of the Straw Hats as he aims to reveal some hidden truths surrounding the Grand Line. Like many other characters created by Eiichiro Oda, Vegapunk is a character that doesn’t quite look human versus looking more like a cartoon though this fact didn’t stop one cosplayer from bringing the anime genius to the real world.

One of the biggest things that Vegapunk revealed to the Straw Hat Pirates was the secrets revolving around the Devil Fruit. The edible deux ex machina is one that has granted countless swashbucklers super powers that came with a heavy cost. The likes of Monkey D. Luffy, Tony Tony Chopper, and Brook cannot swim in the oceans they sail thanks in part to the origins of Devil Fruit as they tie into an ancient curse involving the gods themselves. While not yet revealed in the anime adaptation, Vegapunk revealed in the manga that there was a serious ticking clock element that was taking place in the Grand Line’s background.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Vegapunk Cosplay For The Ages

Aside from appearing as an elderly man, Dr. Vegapunk has six satellite bodies that all share his brain. Rather than all of these frames being the same, they exist in bodies that look quite different from one another, have unique personalities, and even pursue very different goals from both their creator and their fellow satellites. As manga readers know, both Vegapunk and the Straw Hat Pirates have gone through the wringer on Future Island and it will be interesting to see who is able to survive the final saga.

When it comes to One Piece’s live-action adaptation on Netflix, getting a glimpse of Dr. Vegapunk is going to be a long wait. While the mad scientist was referenced as early as episode 610 in the anime adaptation, he made his first full appearance in the final saga. This means that the Netflix adaptation would only see the peculiar figure making an appearance years into the future if ever.

Want to see if Vegapunk is able to survive One Piece’s final saga? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Straw Hat Pirates.