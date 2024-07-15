One Piece Reveals the Last-Surviving Vegapunk

One Piece has reached the climax of the Egghead Arc, and the newest chapter of the manga has revealed the final surviving ally from Dr. Vegapunk’s former satellites! One Piece: Egghead Arc has been even more chaotic than ever in the latest chapters as while Luffy and the Straw Hats have been attempted to escape from the future island laboratory, all Five Elders have been using their immortal powers to make sure that Luffy and the others can’t escape. But thankfully, they have also gotten some help from some pretty choice allies through the latest chapters and offer more hope to truly escape.

Dr. Vegapunk’s request to the Straw Hats was for them to help him escape from the island on their ship, but through the events of the arc, both the main scientist and his six satellites have been whittled down in tragic ways. Not only was it revealed that York was actually a traitor hoping to save herself from the World Government, but she had a hand in taking out Shaka, and a couple of the others. But thankfully, one Vegapunk satellite has survived and is now on the Straw Hats’ Thousand Sunny, Lilith.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dr. Vegapunk’s satellites in One Piece: Egghead Arc

One Piece: Which Dr. Vegapunk Survives?

One Piece’s previous chapters have seen Shaka and Pythagoras taken out by York, and in the chapters since have seen Edison take some damage it can’t come back from. This left the final three survivors Atlas, Lilith and York in One Piece Chapter 1120. With Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro still attacking the Straw Hats’ ship, and Lilith was arguing that the Straw Hats shouldn’t attempt to leave just yet as their ship wouldn’t reach the seas outside of the Frontier Dome if the Elder catches up to them.

It’s here that Atlas knocks Lilith out completely, and turns out her connection to the main computer brain. It’s here that York believes that Lilith has died, and Atlas decides to give the Straw Hats one final bit of support by holding off Ethanbaron long enough for the Thousand Sunny to escape from the island with Lilith aboard. Exploding herself in the process, Lilith is now the final surviving Vegapunk ally while York remains on the island and potentially ready to work with the World Government from this point forward. Until the Five Elders deal with her as well, which is very likely.