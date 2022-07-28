One Piece Creator Recalls Their Reaction to Dragon Ball's Sudden Finale

When discussing some of the biggest anime creators in the game, nine times out of ten, the names Akira Toriyama and/or Eiichiro Oda will be brought up, with the creators of Dragon Ball and One Piece respectively helping to form the very medium of anime to this day. In a recent interview in Shonen Jump, the creator of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates was able to discuss the world of Goku and the other Z-Fighters and how he felt when it was announced that the original Dragon Ball series had closed the door on the Shonen universe.

For quite some time, many believed that Dragon Ball would never return following the conclusion of the Majin Buu Saga and the "End of Z" Arc, and while there was a brief respite via Dragon Ball GT, it would be many years before Dragon Ball Super hit the scene and continued the world from Akira Toriyama. In chatting with the creator of Case Closed, Gosho Aoyama, Oda had this to say about the conclusion of Dragon Ball, which actually took place a few years prior to the arrival of One Piece:

"One Piece started in 1997, so just two years after Dragon Ball ended its run. It was a shock for all of us. All the newcomers were like 'I want that spot!', starting a period where everyone was competing against each other to fill the void left by Dragon Ball. Then after two years, everyone realized that comparing themselves to Dragon Ball was like asking to be defeated and somehow I managed to survive all of that."

Oda then brought up the fact Shonen Jump was feeling the effect of losing Akira Toriyama's Shonen series, and how it caused a sense of frustration for his start in the universe of the Grand Line:

"At the time, Jump had lost both Dragon Ball and Slam Dunk and was heading into a historical low. The cover of the Jump that contained the first chapter of One Piece was featured in a newspaper that had "Magazine will overshadow Jump" as one of its titles. Not that it's my fault or anything, but I remember feeling really frustrated."

Via DBSHype