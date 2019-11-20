One Piece Creator Says His Final Arc Will Surpass Stampede’s Story in Every Way

One Piece has managed to be white hot at the moment with the recent Wano Country arc taking Luffy and company into the isolationist nation ruled by the seemingly unbeatable Kaido and his Beast Pirates. As well as releasing one of the strongest story lines in the history of the franchise, the fourteenth feature length film, One Piece: Stampede, is tearing up charts in cinemas. Now, the creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, is hinting at the fact that the most recent film will pale in comparison to the finale story arc of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew.

Twitter User Sandman_AP recently shared an interview with Oda, as the creator of the popular franchise broke down several different points, noting that “this is the best One Piece film so far. However final stages of my manga will be much more interesting”:

ONE PIECE editor Naito talked about Wano arc and Stampede 4 days ago. According to Oda, Wano arc is a story which is heavily related to the final chapter of OP. Here is my summary. BTW, the last pic is a small spoiler about how many pages next chapter (963) will contain. pic.twitter.com/OWmjOi52CZ — sandman (@sandman_AP) November 18, 2019

One Piece, of course, is closer than ever to completing its legendary run, promising to end the story of Monkey D Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates as they attempt to turn their captain into the “King of the Pirates”. Wano is currently putting the crew and their abilities to the test in both the manga and anime without a doubt.

For those who haven’t had the opportunity to see the fourteenth feature length film, One Piece: Stampede follows nearly every pirate in the world of the Grand Line as they assemble in an attempt to find a piece of lost treasure of Gol D. Roger’s within the Pirate Expo. Stampede is the most successful film of the franchise to date, and based on the reception, it’s no big surprise.

