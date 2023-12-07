One Piece Cosplay Highlights Zoro's "Beast Mode"

One Piece's Wano Arc saw all of the Straw Hat Pirates wear a number of different outfits in an effort to blend in with the denizens of the isolated nation. As Wano Country had a Feudal Japan aesthetic, each member of Luffy's crew donned outfits that took on that same style. When the Thousand Sunny's crew needed to sneak their way into the headquarters of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, Zoro needed to sport an outfit that made him look like one of the villains, as one cosplayer has brought the fit to life.

During the War For Wano arc, Zoro didn't receive a new transformation as Luffy did with his Gear Fifth. Instead, Roronoa was able to show off some of his strongest moves while taking on Kaido's most powerful soldier in King. While King had the ability to transform into a prehistoric creature, the antagonist who was loyal to Kaido also was a member of the Lunarian Race, netting him some unexpected abilities. Having the power to create fire at a whim, King made for one of the toughest battles of Zoro's career but luckily, the Straw Hat swordsman was able to claim victory and is proceeding on his quest to becoming the best swordsman in the world.

One Piece Goes Beast Mode

The One Piece's undercover outfits might have gotten them inside of Onigashima but it didn't last for long. Luffy and his crew were quickly discovered and the battle between the Straw Hats and the Beast Pirates raged in the isolated nation. With the Final Saga seeing the Straw Hats visit Egghead Island, Zoro has taken on a new outfit to fit in with the futuristic theme of the arc.

The final saga of One Piece is setting the stage for some of the biggest battles of the Straw Hat Pirates' careers. While it hasn't been set in stone, the saga might finally see Roronoa Zoro taking on Mihawk once again to finally prove that he is the world's greatest swordsman. After all the perilous battles that Zoro has endured in the Grand Line, he might still have a long way to go when it comes to defeating Mihawk.

What has been your favorite outfit of Zoro's throughout One Piece's history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.