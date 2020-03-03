One Piece Creator Shares Health Update Following Last-Minute Delay

One Piece fans have experienced a rough patch recently as the anime release of the series has been delayed for a couple of weeks due to other programs airing during its timeslot in Japan, and while anime fans usually cope with the lack of a new episode with the weekly release of the manga series they hit a brick wall. It was suddenly announced that the most recent chapter of the series, Chapter 973, was going to miss out on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump due to a bout of illness from series creator Eiichiro Oda. Fans were definitely worried for the creator’s health following the announcement, but now there’s no longer a need to worry as Oda has now “fully recovered.”

Oda’s staff noted his recovery on the official Twitter page with the following announcement, “Due to a sudden illness of its author, ONE PIECE story will be temporarily interrupted for Weekly Shonen Jump #14 (in stores from march 2nd). The author has now fully recovered, and the story will continue from Jump #15 onwards. Thank you for your understanding.”

While fans are undoubtedly concerned for Oda’s health above all else, the delay did sting a bit. Chapter 972 of the series ended the major flashback to Kozuki Oden’s last days on Wano, and teased a return to the present day as the final act of the Wano Country resumes. But now that it has been confirmed that Oda has a clean bill of health, now it’s time to jump back into the swing of things!

