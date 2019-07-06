One Piece Creator Hypes Wano Arc’s Debut With New Statement

With One Piece ready to dive into its most epic storyline yet, the hype for the upcoming arc has intensified with a quote from the man himself and creator of the Straw Hat Pirates, Eiichiro Oda. Oda has gone on record with an exciting statement in regards to the upcoming season that sees Luffy and his crew venturing into the isolationist nation of Wano. The pirates will be slipping off their usual attire and slipping into the clothing of samurai and ninja to set the stage for this new environment.

One Piece’s Official Twitter Account posted the comment from Oda himself, with the creator touting how great the upcoming story line was going to be as well as how much more fun it was going to become:

Wano Country Saga’s anime starts tomorrow! And Oda’s comment, DON! ⬇️Here’s the trailer⬇️ https://t.co/jzeEQjMRxS ⬇️And the latest episode before Wano Country on TVer！⬇️https://t.co/33oO3gAzYW pic.twitter.com/6oat04YlfC — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】 (@Eiichiro_Staff) July 6, 2019

Luffy and his crew have been attempting to make their dreams come true for over 890 episodes and countless chapters of manga. While still on a quest for Gol D Rogers’ treasure, the Straw Hat Pirates have found themselves sidelined thanks to villains, world domination plots, and cries for help more times than we can count. Wano is going to bring a whole new slice of life to the world of the Grand Line with the environment mimicking that of feudal Japan.

As mentioned above, One Piece has been running quite a long time, but its more close to concluding its epic run than you may think. Oda has gone on record to state when he believes the story of Monkey D Luffy will wrap up, marking that the series as it stands is close to 80% complete.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.