One Piece Creator Details Shanks’ Crew in New Interview

One Piece: Red is set to be the next film in the ever-expanding world of Eiichiro Oda’s Shonen story following Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates. With the arrival of the thousandth episode of One Piece’s anime, the movie’s title was revealed along with the hint that Red-Haired Shanks will be playing a major role in the original story created by the mangaka himself. With the upcoming movie, one fan made sure to ask Oda more about not just Shanks, but his crew of swashbucklers as well.

Throughout the War for Wano battle, Shanks hasn’t played any role in the battle that sees Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates taking the fight to Kaido and his Beast Pirates, though most of the heroic and villainous pirates from around the world have found themselves dragged into this battle which has been one of the biggest of the series to date. With Shanks’ last appearance taking place in the Levely Arc, the upcoming movie, One Piece: Red, will be a new story written by Eiichiro Oda and will apparently focus on the red-haired pirate playing a pivotal role, though not much is known about the movie that will act as the follow-up to the wildly successful film, One Piece Stampede.

In the recent publication, One Piece SBS, Oda revealed the names of Shanks’ crew, including the red-haired captain, Benn Beckman, Lucky Roux, Yasopp, Limejuice, Bonk Punch, Monster, Building Snake, Hongou, Howling Gab, and Rockstar to name a few. Oda also had this to say about the crew:

“Including those under their umbrella, the Red-Haired Pirates are a massive team now. Those who appeared with a “Don” in the Summit War are those who have become the current officers/executives. They all know of Luffy. Rockstar may be strong, but he doesn’t have the title of officer.”

Shanks remains one of the most influential characters on Monkey D. Luffy, also inadvertently responsible for giving him his Devil Fruit abilities while saving his life and losing an arm for his trouble. Needless to say, we would expect some big events to take place in the upcoming feature-length film that will put him front and center.

Via New World Artur