Netflix’s One Piece Team Gives Update on Production

One Piece has spent the past couple of decades dominating the anime scene. The pirate tale has captured the imagination of millions around the world, and Eiichiro Oda promised to bring his creation to new spaces as the years passed. He made good on the promises when Netflix announced it would be adapting the story in a live-action project. And now, a new production update has been passed along by the show’s team.

In fact, the update came from Steven Maeda over on Instagram. The writer, who has been tasked to showrun One Piece for Netflix, has posted about the gig often enough. So when he posted a photo of himself on location in a recent picture, fans began freaking out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, Maeda simply captioned the picture with “Arrival” as he snapped a photo of himself before an impressive landscape. A large port is behind the writer while hills and a city canvas the background. In the back, fans can also see a flag lying limp, and it appears to be the flag for Cape Town, Africa. This is where One Piece is set to film as behind-the-scenes photos have captured Luffy’s ship in the city.

This update has brought Maeda from the United States to Cape Town, so it seems production has hit a new milestone. Work has been ongoing on One Piece‘s set for months now, and photos have surfaced detailing the rich scenery. Now, Maeda has arrived on set with co-workers in tow. Now, the question remains whether pre-production is finished or not. One Piece has yet to unveil its stars, so there is no word on who will bring the Straw Hat crew to life. But if the team is already on set, well – casting might be further along than fans know.

What do you think about Netflix’s big plans for One Piece? Do you think the anime can be done justice in live action? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.