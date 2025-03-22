Crunchyroll Announces One Piece Premiere Weekend For Anime’s Return

One Piece took a break from its final saga last year, giving the animators at Toei Animation more time to work on the Egghead Island Arc as a remaster of the Fishman Island Saga ran. If you’re a fan of the Straw Hat Pirates, the time is almost upon us for Luffy and his crew to once again fight against the World Government in the nail-biting storyline. In only a few days, One Piece’s anime adaptation is planning to once again air new episodes and Crunchyroll has announced that the streaming service is rolling out the red carpet for Eiichiro Oda’s shonen masterpiece. One Piece’s “Premiere Weekend” is coming and here’s what you can expect from the festivities.

On April 5th, the 1123rd episode of One Piece will air on Crunchyroll, but that’s not all as episode 1124 will then arrive one day later on April 6th. On top of the new episode premieres, Toei and Crunchyroll are planning to release a special recap episode that is the same length as a feature-length film as the Egghead Arc Part 1 Recap Special will run for eighty-three minutes. If you need a quick refresher on what has taken place since the Thousand Sunny made landfall on Future Island, this will be the perfect chance to catch up.

Here’s how Crunchyroll described the upcoming wild anime event via a new press release, “Toei Animation and Crunchyroll are celebrating the highly anticipated return of One Piece with an exciting Premiere Weekend Event for fans in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America. Following the series’ brief hiatus, the Egghead Arc officially resumes simulcast on Crunchyroll, starting with a double episode drop for the first weekend of its return. Additionally, an 83-minute Egghead Arc Part-1 Recap Special will air to catch fans up on the story before diving into the new episodes. The news was just announced during Anime Japan in Tokyo building hype for the Straw Hat Pirates’ next adventure.”

Last Time on One Piece

If you want a refresher on what took place last fall when One Piece was releasing new episodes, things were heating up in the final saga. Koby finds himself more than willing to lay down his life for his fellow marines as Garp is faced with a heart-wrenching choice. Meanwhile, the military is shown to be making its way to Egghead Island, setting up a massive conflict as the World Government is about to bring the hammer down on Dr. Vegapunk.

Luffy and company have learned a lot while on Future Island but their journey on the futuristic locale is far from over in the anime. In fact, without going too deeply into spoiler territory, One Piece fans should prepare to see the Straw Hats take part in the biggest battle of their sea-faring careers. Luckily, the manga has been releasing new chapters on a semi-weekly basis in the meantime, meaning that there is plenty of material for the anime to adapt.

Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One Piece and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.