Crunchyroll Announces Spring 2025 Anime Lineup

The Spring 2025 anime season is upon us, and Crunchyroll has announced their first additions to the anime line up for the coming months. With the end of the Winter 2025 anime schedule now showcasing the final episodes of certain stand out series like Solo Leveling, Sakamoto Days and more, it’s now time to look ahead to a new batch of anime coming in the Spring 2025 season. Luckily for fans, there already seem to be a number of cool looking new releases that we will all need to keep an eye out for. And Crunchyroll has some major exclusives coming down the pipeline to boot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll has officially announced their schedule for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and now fans can mark their calendars for the coming months. Their exclusives in the line up thus far (with more shows likely to be announced later) include spinoffs to big franchises like My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, new Shonen Jump premieres such as Witch Watch, big webcomics making their debut like The Beginning After the End, massive franchise returns like Fire Force and more. Read on for the breakdown of Crunchyroll’s Spring 2025 anime season.

TOHO

New Spring 2025 Anime Coming to Crunchyroll

March 30

The Unaware Atelier Meister

April 1

Once Upon a Witch’s Death

Catch Me at the Ballpark!

April 2

The Beginning After the End

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiance and Sold to Another Kingdom

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san

April 3

Wind Breaker Season 2

The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows

April 4

Fire Force Season 3

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2

April 5

To Be Hero X

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc-

SHOSHIMIN: How to Become Ordinary Season 2

I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2

Anne Shirley

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers

I’m the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!

Classic★Stars

April 6

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2

Witch Watch

The Gorilla God’s Go-To Girl

April 7

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

ZatsuTabi -That’s Journey-

Summer Pockets

#COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT

April 8

The Shiunji Family Children

April 10

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2

April 11

Teogonia

April 12

Food for the Soul

momo

Toei Animation

What to Watch on Crunchyroll

In terms of what you should really be keeping an eye out for in the Spring 2025 anime schedule, there are some big franchises that will be returning for new episodes. One Piece: Egghead Arc will finally be returning for brand new episodes following a six month hiatus (a historic first lengthy break for the franchise overall), and fans will finally get to see what’s coming next in the arc. Not only that, but Fire Force will be returning for its third season as well. It’s a huge occasion too as it’s also going to serve as the final season for the series overall.

Black Butler will also be returning for Season 5 of the anime, which is a big deal considering the anime just returned for a new season last year after many years. But these are ultimately just suggestions based on what fans have been waiting for. There are a number of brand new adaptations and originals that are going to be making a debut for the Spring 2025 season as well. Thankfully, it’s not going to be much longer now as the next wave of anime is hitting very soon.