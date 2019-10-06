These Custom One Piece Nike Sneakers Have Fans Everywhere Jealous

One Piece fans will do whatever it takes to hype the series, and they are not above putting the Straw Hats on their clothes. For decades, the anime has thrived with clothing merchandise, and shoes have become an important part of that equation. Still, fans admit there is a shortage on One Piece sneakers, but one fan is trying to change that with some truly envious custom kicks.

Over on Reddit, a user known as CoolSTO66 got the fandom buzzing when they shared a pair of custom Nike sneakers they updated. The shoes appear to be Air Jordans which gave the artist more room to customize, and they took the open space to honor Roronoa Zoro.

As you can see below, the shoes have a green-and-white body with black blocking. The artist gave the colored panels some distinct highlights and went so far as to weather the white patches. Clearly, the color scheme already lines up with Zoro, but the thing which takes these One Piece shoes to the next level is its logo.

After all, the Nike shoes have an updated swoop logo which the company has not used before. Rather than a simple graphic, the artist turned Zoro’s iconic swords into the swoop. The three-dimensional effect took fans by surprise, and plenty admit they’re willing to pay whatever asked if it means owning these sneakers.

While these sneakers are plenty covetous, they are not the only ones which CoolSTO66 has made up. The artist has made designs for three other custom One Piece shoes for Monkey D. Luffy, Tony Tony Chopper, and Trafalgar Law.

Which of these One Piece sneakers would you like to rock…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

