One Piece Episode 1108 Preview Released: Watch

One Piece is now in the midst of setting up the next major phase of the Egghead Arc, and the promo for Episode 1108 shows the first look at what's coming next! One Piece has been steadily getting ready for more of the chaos to break out as Luffy and the Straw Hats have split up and are now searching different corners of Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory in order to find the missing scientist. But all the while, the newest episode teases that there's a traitor amongst them as the Vegapunk Satellites have been attacked during the search.

One Piece: Egghead Arc is only going to get more intense from here on out as not only will Bonney be exploring more of Kuma's mysterious past, but the Straw Hats will be dealing with the new trouble with the Vegapunks. The Seraphim might have been under control before, but it seems like things are getting more complicated as these powerful weapons have begun attacking at random once more. But as for what's coming in the next episode, you can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1108 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1108

One Piece Episode 1108 is titled "Incomprehensible! The Seraphim's Rebellion!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The Seraphim suddenly launch an attack on the Straw Hats. They even ignore orders from the Satellites. Who is commanding them? While all the Vegapunk Satellites are under suspicion, the Seraphim's relentless assault corners Luffy and the others!" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, June 9th (and Saturday, June 8th internationally), One Piece Episode 1108 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming next for the Egghead Arc instead of waiting for more of the anime.

With the Egghead Arc heating up, now is the perfect time to jump in! Check out all of our coverage for One Piece's anime and manga releases!