One Piece Quietly Confirms Theory About Wano's Death Toll

One Piece has been around for decades, and you do not exist that long in Shonen Jump without casualties. Over the years, the series has seen its fair share of deaths. From flashback kills to pivotal assassinations, fans have gone through it all. As of late, One Piece has been particularly brutal with its kills, and a recent update confirms a fan-theory about the death toll in Wano.

The update comes courtesy of a new Vivre Card set as it just hit shelves in Japan. The collection marks all-new information about characters from One Piece like Shanks and Queen. In the batch, fans were given more information on Cipher Pol, and a card confirmed Guernika was killed by Kaido.

So there you go, guys! It looks like Kaido managed to kill someone during the raid on Onigashima. Add that to the history books!

Who All Died During the Wano Country Saga?

According to the Vivre Cards, Guernika was killed by Kaido after the Cipher Poll 0 agent interfered with the captain. If you will remember, the agent was tasked with killing Luffy during his battle with Kaido as the World Government feared the boy's Devil Fruit awakening. Guernika was able to inject Luffy with a poison which enraged Kaido. The Beasts Pirates captain then killed Guernika for getting in his way, and as we all know, Luffy did not stay dead. The awakening of his Devil Fruit brought Luffy to life, and it had Nika in tow.

Of course, not every death in this saga was treated the same. Plenty of characters did die during the saga even before the Onigaishima raid started. We watched Yasuie die a noble death even as he was being tried before his people. From Ashura to Izo and Orochi, plenty of major characters bit it before the Wano saga closed. Some other characters came close to dying such as Zoro. The man was injured terribly during his fight with Kaido, but he rallied to fight King. It was there his cursed blade Enma made Zoro face the underworld as a test of strength, and Zoro bodied the challenge.

Is Wano Saga the Bloodiest in One Piece?

Since the Wano saga ended, fans have been trying to piece together an accurate death toll, and now we know Guernika is on that list. Between the prison uprising and the start of the Onigaishima raid, a lot of people were killed during the saga. Its scale was so massive that we know an untold number of background characters died as the Kozuki Alliance fought Kaido and Big Mom. There is no denying the saga's bloodshed was intense, and we have seen this violence from One Piece before.

It may be glossed over at times, but at its core, One Piece is rather violent. From the Marineford War to the annihilation of Ohara, the story has a massive body count. While the manga keeps its main characters under thumb, it isn't unusual to hear about deaths secondhand in One Piece. Such is the case with Guernika and honestly? It is a miracle Oda and the team even confirmed his death at all.

What do you think about this One Piece update? Did you suspect Guernika was a goner? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.