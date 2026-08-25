One Piece & Detective Conan Reveal Official Crossover With Classic Films

When it comes to anime classics, One Piece and Detective Conan, aka Case Closed, have long been two long-running series that easily take the cake. With both franchises beginning in the 1990s, creators Eiichiro Oda and Gosho Aoyama are still working on the manga that inspires the major anime adaptations that still run on the airwaves. With the popularity of both anime universes continuing to hit new heights, it makes sense that Luffy and Conan would continue finding new avenues to explore. Most recently, both anime are crossing over with some of the most classic films in Hollywood’s history in an official crossover event.

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As part of Universal Studios Japan’s twenty-fifth-anniversary celebration, Monkey D. Luffy has found himself entering Jurassic Park, encountering a T-Rex to ring in the occasion. On top of the One Piece collaboration, Case Closed shows off the pint-sized detective stepping into the world of Back to the Future. Both Hollywood franchises have had long histories at Universal Studios’ amusement parks worldwide. While you can see the crossover images now, merchandise is set to arrive at the physical locations next month. On September 9th, the meeting of worlds will release merch at Universal Studios Japan, which includes T-shirts, posters, tote bags, and figurines. You can see the crossover images below for yourself.

universal studios japan

Universal Studios Japan: The Anime Destination

Toei Animation

For years, Universal Studios Japan has offered a far closer look at anime than its counterparts in Florida and California, respectively. This latest collaboration is only one of many anime-influenced projects that the amusement park has revealed over the years, with various franchises receiving far more than simply collaboration merchandise. The likes of Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more have had dedicated rides to bring anime to life. Luckily, while American Universal Studios hasn’t featured anime to these lengths, franchises like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen have leaped to the West in recent years thanks to the parks’ “Fan Fest Nights.” As anime continues to grow in popularity in North America, anime might prove to have more influence at Universal.

Another major anime project that is set to land at Universal Studios this fall in Japan is part of the park’s annual Halloween Horror Nights. While USJ will still have a ride dedicated to Chainsaw Man to focus on the creepier side of the anime medium, one of Junji Ito’s biggest characters is set to take the Halloween extravaganza by storm next month. Tomie, the succubus that has long been one of Ito’s most popular horrors, will lead an army of zombies within the park’s borders. While this event might not take place in North America, it once again shows how big anime continues to grow.

Via Comic Natalie