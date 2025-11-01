Universal Studios Japan Releases Official Statement on Risque Cosplay Controversy

For years, Universal Studios in Japan has paid tribute to the world of anime. Popular franchises such as Attack on Titan, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Hunter x Hunter, and more have had attractions and even entire parts of the park dedicated to their explosive stories. With anime and video game enthusiasts routinely arriving at the theme park to take in the thrills and chills of the locale, cosplay controversy has surrounded Universal Studios in recent days. So big has the controversy become that Universal Studios Japan has shared an official statement regarding some of the more risque cosplay being worn in the park.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following a more controversial cosplay featuring Super Mario’s Bowsette, a female iteration of the villain that has been making the rounds for years online, Universal Studios Japan released a statement regarding cosplay in the park. Specifically, the statement read: “We welcome guests enjoying the park in various costumes, but for the safety and peace of mind of many guests, we ask for your cooperation with rules and manners. Clothing that violates public order and morals or excessive exposure deemed inappropriate for the park will be refused, and you may be asked to leave.” You can check out the specific cosplay that garnered a viral following when it was taken earlier this October by clicking here.

Anime’s Universal Studios Takeover

universal studios Japan

Unfortunately for North American fans, the same devotion to anime at Universal Studios Japan hasn’t made its way to North America in full. Luckily, the Western iteration of the theme park has seen some shifts toward the ever-growing medium as One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen received special fan nights earlier this year. While Universal hasn’t stated if these fan nights might harken to entire parts of its parks in the West dedicated to anime like Super Mario, How To Train Your Dragon, and Harry Potter, it goes to show how big anime has become overall.

In 2026, Universal Studios Japan is planning to focus on another major anime franchise with The Apothecary Diaries. Set to arrive in January, the crossover will create a special attraction dubbed “The Apothecary Diaries Mystery Walk: A Dose of Deception,” with plenty of unique food and merchandise. Here’s how Universal describes the upcoming collaboration: “The entire year is packed with experiences that go beyond anything you’ve ever imagined! …You won’t want to miss any of the popular offerings and the chance to experience the worlds of Cool Japan brought to life at an incredible scale! The Apothecary Diaries Mystery Walk: A Dose of Deception attraction follows an original mystery story that YOU can help solve with Maomao! “Search for clues using the investigation booklet as a guide. A special greeting from Maomao and Jinshi awaits you at the end!” With the anime adaptation returning next year, thanks to a third season and movie, 2026 will be a big year for Jinshi and Maomao.

What do you think of this cosplay controversy that has made the news from Universal Studios Japan? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!