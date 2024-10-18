One Piece Devil Fruits CASETiFY Collection Announced

CASETiFY One Piece Devil Fruits Collection

One of the Big 3 anime, One Piece, is having a revolution as of late, especially with the Netflix live-action series exceeding expectations. While we await more information about season 2, CASETiFY is ready to gift us with some new One Piece merch. The tech accessories company announced its latest collaboration with the fan-favorite anime would be inspired by the iconic devil fruits of the series.

According to the press release, CASETiFY uses the fruit designs from the series to create a diverse collection, which includes “3D AirPod accessories as well as a cohesively designed range of products. The standout design seen throughout the collection plays on fruit stickers, bringing something commonly seen and adjusting it fittingly to the deviled fruit theme of the collection.”

While the 3D AirPod cases are definitely the most unique part (they replicate the in-universe Devil Fruits: the Gum-Gum fruit, Flame-Flame fruit, and Op-Op fruit), but there are a few other products that look interesting and fun. My favorite is the Gum-Gum Fruit Headphone Collectible Case, which covers the headphones with a bright and gummy Gum-Gum fruit. I can definitely imagine wearing those on my head everywhere I go.

A wide variety of products are included in the drop, including “AirPods and AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, iPad, laptop cases, wireless chargers, earbuds pouches, cardholder stands, grip stands, and 2-in-1 charging stands.”

“There will be a VIP access exclusively for special products, including the Gum-Gum Fruit Headphone Collectible Case, Flame-Flame Fruit Collectible AirPods Pro Case, Op-Op Fruit Collectible AirPods Pro Case, Gum Gum Fruit Collection AirPods Pro Case, and Thousand Sunny Grip Stand with Gold/Silver Priority Access starting on October 20th / 21st at 9 PM PT 12 AM ET.” You’ll be able to shop the collection right here at the Casetify website after the launch.

Members beyond Gold and Silver tiers can gain early access to special items by registering for the waitlist. Those who register will be able to make purchases starting October 22nd at 9pm PT / 12am ET. To join the waitlist, simply select one of the following five items from the One Piece collection page: Gum-Gum Fruit Collectible AirPods Pro Case, Flame-Flame Fruit Collectible AirPods Pro Case, Op-Op Fruit Collectible AirPods Pro Case, Thousand Sunny Grip Stand, or Gum-Gum Fruit Collectible Headphone Case.

One Piece’s second season began filming this last summer, so it’s going to be a little while before we get a release date. In the meantime, we’ve got season one on Netflix and some awesome CASETiFY accessories.