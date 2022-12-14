One Piece: Red Celebrates The Holidays With "X-Mas Uta"

One Piece: Red has not only become one of the biggest films focusing on the Straw Hat Pirates, but it has also risen the ranks to become one of the most popular anime films of all time based on box office receipts. With the Shonen movie having a worldwide release that saw the Straw Hat Pirates welcoming Shanks' daughter Uta to the Grand Line, Eiichiro Oda has created new holiday art of the "Ultimate DIva" to help promote a new giveaway that will give theater-goers the opportunity to own this original drawing.

Prior to One Piece: Red's release, Uta and Luffy's previous relationship was explored in a number of episodes in One Piece's television series, interrupting the War For Wano Arc to break down their encounters. With the Final Arc currently taking place in the Shonen's manga, it will be interesting to see how many more movies that the franchise will have in the tank before the Straw Hats sail into the sunset and if they can manage to overtake Red at the box office.

A One Piece Holiday

One Piece: Red's Official Twitter Account gave fans of the Shonen series a first look at this new Uta artwork, with creator Eiichiro Oda once again testing his skills on Shanks' daughter to help celebrate the holidays:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the biggest One Piece movie of all time, Crunchyroll has an official description of the film that not only brought back Shanks but also introduced the world to his daughter in the process:

"Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter."

