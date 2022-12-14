One Piece's English Dub is About to Hit Wano

One Piece is preparing to end its War For Wano Arc in the current Japanese episodes released on a weekly basis, but the English Dub has some serious catching up to do when it comes to hitting the same place. Luckily for fans of the Shonen franchise, the English voice actors are putting in some extra overtime to cover some serious ground as the anime adaptation has announced that season fourteen, voyage one might be arriving far sooner than you might have thought.

The Wano Arc presents Luffy and the other Straw Hat Pirates with an interesting locale, looking more like feudal Japan than any other environment that the crew of the Thousand Sunny has encountered to date. Following the two-year time skip that saw the Straw Hats attempting to gain strength for the challenges to come, each member of Luffy's crew sported a new look to fight against Kaido and his Beast Pirates. While the War For Wano is preparing to come to an end in the anime adaptation, there are still some massive moments that are sure to change the Grand Line forever, especially when it comes to Luffy's overall strength.

One Dub

The Official Twitter Account for One Piece's Anime shared the big news that Season Fourteen, Voyage One will arrive on Microsoft next week, with the second voyage in this new season set to arrive on December 27th of this year as the English Dub continues to play some serious catch-up:

IT'S ALMOST HERE!!!!!! 🎉



The Straw Hat Pirates head to Wano when the English dub of One Piece Season 14 Voyage 1 drops on Microsoft, ✨ NEXT WEEK ✨



Not only that, One Piece Season 14 Voyage 2 is out December 27. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BEzhegPcff — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) December 13, 2022

While the War For Wano prepares to reveal Luffy's ultimate form in the anime series, Eiichiro Oda's manga is prepping for the Straw Hat Pirates to take their final journey as the "Final Arc" is underway. With Luffy and company finally coming face-to-face with the enigmatic Dr. Vegapunk, new light has been revealed regarding the origin of the Devil Fruit, so it should be expected that before the series takes its final bow, the mystery surrounding the One Piece might finally be revealed.

The Wano Arc is certainly one of One Piece's biggest arcs and its finale is sure to shake the very foundation of the anime.

Have you been following One Piece subbed or dubbed? What predictions do you have for the end of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.