One Piece Creator Almost Gave Us the Perfect Homage to the Little Garden Arc

The One Piece manga is currently in its Elbaf Arc, the second arc of the Final Saga. Luffy and his crew head towards the fabled Land of the Giants after a chaotic battle in Egghead against powerful villains such as Admiral Kizaru and the Five Elders. However, they definitely didn’t expect that trouble would soon find them on the island of their dreams. Since Elabf isn’t affiliated with the World Government, the pirates were wholeheartedly welcomed by the Giants. However, it doesn’t take long for the situation to spiral down, as the Straw Hats find themselves facing off against some of the most powerful fighters in the world. The Holy Knights have unimaginable powers, courtesy of Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fight is only going to get more intense, but Oda doesn’t fail to drop gorgeous color spreads every once in a while. The most recent one we saw was in Chapter 1149, centering around a maid cafe run by Nami, and it immediately became a fan favorite. Although not all the Straw Hat members were included in the cover, Oda decided to include Bonney and Lilith. It immediately became a favorite among fans, but Oda initially decided to recreate a special Little Garden color spread, which all fans would’ve loved too.

One Piece Creator Almost Redrew the Color Spread From Chapter 117

The video shared by the official account of One Piece features Oda’s drawing process of the latest color spread, and we can see how he initially planned to recreate the one from Chapter 117. Oda likely wanted to use Elbaf as the backdrop initially, with the crew standing at random places. He later decided to add Jarul in between as well, but ultimately settled for the Maid Cafe color spread. Not only that, but initially, he thought about adding Nami as the only girl there, but changed that as well.

Shueisha

The Little Garden Arc followed the Straw Hat Pirates as they took a brief detour on their way to Alabasta. They meet Dorry and Brogy, two Giant warriors who have been fighting for a hundred years. The crew also faced off against the agents from the Baroque Works who were after them and Princess Vivi. Unfortunately, Dorry and Brogy got mixed up in the chaos in the middle of their duel. Their bravery and valor greatly impressed the crew, especially Luffy and Usopp.

It first foreshadowed the Elbaf Arc, where Dorry and Brogy talked about an island full of Giant warriors such as them. Lufft and Usopp have been fascinated with the thought of going to the place ever since, and their dreams have finally been fulfilled. The crew reunites with Dorry and Brogy in the Egghead Incident Arc where the Giant Pirates lend them a hand against the villains. After sending the Five Elders away, they head towards Elbaf together and now face off against the Holy Knights. Dorry and Brogy may not have a major role in the series, but they are crucial characters.

H/T: @Eiichiro_Staff on X