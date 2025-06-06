One Piece Reportedly Has Disappointing News for Anime Fans

The chaotic fight in the Egghead Incident Arc has taken a side step as One Piece commences its best backstory so far. Fans are finally learning more about Bartholomew Kuma, one of the most beloved characters in the show, a former Warlord of the Sea who helped the crew a great deal in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc. Kuma was once believed to be Luffy’s enemy, but his selfless actions during the time the Straw Hats were separated proved otherwise. Kuma had already given up on his humanity and agreed to become a mindless weapon for the World Government. However, he had one final request before losing consciousness, and that was to protect the Thousand Sunny until members of the crew arrived.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Egghead Incident Arc revealed he’s Bonney’s father and the girl is looking for answers about what happened to him. As the fight against the Marines and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn continues, the story finally delves deeper into his past. Since Bonney saw through Kuma’s memories, she knows about everything that happened to him since his childhood. The anime commenced the backstory in Episode 1129, and it will continue in the next few episodes. However, while we are in such a crucial phase in the anime, One Piece will have another episode delay.

UPCOMING ONEPIECE ANIME EPISODES TITLES : pic.twitter.com/XJAd1OCGoW — Pew (@pewpiece) June 5, 2025

One Piece Will Reportedly Delay Episode 1134

A popular One Piece account, @pewpiece, which typically shares the episode titles ahead of the official announcement, has updated fans with the planned release of another recap on June 22nd in place of the usual programming. While there’s no official announcement regarding this, the news comes from a reliable source while this story continues to develop. However, the titles are unofficially translated, so they might be slightly different in Toei’s release. The new schedule appears to confirm the recap episode to take place after Episode 1133’s debut this weekend. Chopper will again take center stage in the recap, where he will be accompanied by a guest character this time as well.

Toei Animation

One Piece only recently went on a hiatus just before Kuma’s backstory began, and Chopper was the host at that time as well. Unfortunately, fans dislike recap episodes and gave it thousands of dislikes on Crunchyroll. This time, the break is happening right in the middle of Kuma’s backstory. The upcoming recap episode titled “Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – The Life Crossroads of Close Friends” doesn’t specify which friends he will talk about. Considering the ongoing arc, it could be anyone, either Vegapunk and Kizaru or Dragon and Kuma, there’s no guarantee.

Either way, the episode delay gives fans one extra week to catch up with the anime (if they haven’t) before a major plot twist happens in this arc. After looking at the episode schedule shared by the leaker, we can expect the backstory to end in Episode 1136, and the fight in Egghead will continue right after that. Everything we are seeing right now is through Bonney’s memories of remembering her father while she’s close to death herself. Her situation is dire as she’s unable to fight Saint Jaygacia Saturn.

H/T: @pewpiece on X