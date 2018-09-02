‘One Piece’ Animator Reveals ‘Dragon Ball’ Influence on Luffy v Katakuri

One Piece recently kicked off the much anticipated fight between Luffy and Katakuri, and fans noticed a similarity between Luffy and Katakuri’s quick movements and the fights found in the Dragon Ball franchise.

It turns out that one of the animators actually drew influence from Dragon Ball in order to effectively capture the speed of Luffy and Katakuri in the Mirro-World.

it was a competition of speed, I used some Dragon Ball style when I was animating this part. I appreciated it a lot that I recived the trust from Mr. Kureta and other staff! In the future I will animate more action scenes between Luffy and Katakuri. Please look forward to it! — 塗泳策 (@tuyongce2013) August 26, 2018

Twitter user @tuyongce2013 took to Twitter after Luffy and Katakuri’s fight first premiered, and mentioned this about their Dragon Ball influences, “it was a competition of speed, I used some Dragon Ball style when I was animating this part. I appreciated it a lot that I received the trust from [Episode Director Kouhei Kureta] and other staff!”

When Luffy’s fight with Katakuri began, Luffy used his Gear Second form in order to try and outrun Katakuri. But Katakuri, proving he can do everything Luffy can but better, was able to keep up with him quite easily. Not only did he mock Luffy’s attempts to dodge, he moved even faster in order to pour more salt in the wound.

This leads to the two of them darting around the Mirro-World in a way that fans can only see small streaks darting back and forth across the area. Much like the high intensity fights of Dragon Ball Z, Luffy and Katakuri were practically invisible in this moment.

One Piece‘s fight scenes have drawn criticism from fans in the past as the series is more about how Luffy overcomes his enemies with his clever gymnastics rather than pure power. This means that the anime sometimes has fights that aren’t necessarily fast moving since it’s all about how Luffy’s body adjusts to each fight. But this added injection of Dragon Ball Z already puts Luffy’s fight with Katakuri on another level completely.

