One Piece Editor Drops Curious Tease About the Story's Ending

One Piece's creator, Eiichiro Oda, has told interviewers time and time again that the ending of the story of the Straw Hat Pirates is coming closer to finally arriving, and an editor for the legendary swashbuckling Shonen series has given us an interesting hint about just how the finale of the Grand Line will be told. Currently, Luffy and his crew are battling against the Beast Pirates and their captain Kaido within the isolated nation of Wano, and it definitely seems as if the world will be forever changed by the events that are taking place during this war!

One Piece first began in 1997, following Luffy's journey to become the king of the pirates for over twenty years, and easily becoming one of the most popular anime franchises in the world. Over the decades, the Straw Hat Pirates have been traveling not only to achieve Monkey's dream of becoming the pirate king, but also searching for the legendary treasure that was hidden by Gol D. Roger that gave the series its name in the "One Piece". Though the War for Wano is the biggest storyline that the series has ever seen, according to many fans, it's clear that Oda has some big surprises up his sleeves in the Shonen series that apparently has around five years of stories left to tell!

Twitter User Eten Boby shared this translation from a recent interview with One Piece editor, Iwasaki, who mentions that he in fact knows how the story of the Straw Hat Pirates will come to a close and that no fan has been able to predict how the saga of the Grand Line will ultimately come to a close:

The current editor of One Piece, Iwasaki, learned about One Piece's ending on his 24th birthday. He also watches theory videos on the ending from OP fans on youtube and tv shows, and he said that none of them are close to the answer. pic.twitter.com/z7A6aGQITf — Eten (@EtenBoby) December 26, 2020

One Piece is set to start off 2021 right with the release of its one-thousandth chapter, which is inching ever closer to the ending for the War for Wano Arc!

