One Piece: Egghead Arc Locks Down Streaming Home for Big Return

One Piece: Egghead Arc is officially making its comeback to screens later this Spring after a lengthy hiatus, and the anime has locked down its streaming home ahead of its return. One Piece: Egghead Arc shocked fans last Fall when it was announced that the anime would be going on its first ever six month hiatus. The team behind the series went on hiatus to better prepare for what is coming in the second half of the arc, and the wait for new episodes will finally be over soon. Now it’s been confirmed where fans can find these new episodes when they hit in Japan.

Crunchyroll and Toei Animation have announced that One Piece: Egghead Arc will be returning for new episodes on April 6th in Japan (via press release), and they will be streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Latin America. This will be picking up from where the anime left off all those months ago as Luffy and the Straw Hats ready to escape from Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory. So it won’t be too much longer now.

What Else is Coming to Crunchyroll?

One Piece: Egghead Arc‘s return isn’t the only new release for the anime coming to Crunchyroll in the near future either. Ahead of the Japanese audio simulcast premiering this April, Crunchyroll will be launching One Piece Specials 14, 15 and 16 on March 18th. On the same day, One Piece: Egghead Arc Episodes 1109-1122 of the English dubbed release will be available for streaming as well. With the new episodes officially starting on April 6th, this lengthy drought for One Piece fans is coming to an end after months of waiting to see what could be coming next.

One Piece has been in the midst of a historic hiatus as this is the first six month period in which the anime hasn’t been releasing new episodes. In the meantime, One Piece fans have instead been treated to One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga, a special remaster of the pivotal anime arc. This remaster re-edits the anime’s original version of the arc’s 58 episodes into 21 new episodes with new visual and audio enhancements, new promos, new eyecatchers, theme songs and much more. But it’s been far from a totally new experience.

What’s Next for One Piece: Egghead Arc?

One Piece: Egghead Arc will be debuting in a new, later time slot when it returns for Part 2 in Japan, but it has yet to be revealed what that means for the content of the show itself. There’s a chance that the anime team might be able to add some darker flourish to some of the more intense stuff that comes in the latter half of the arc, but fans should likely just expect the series to maintain its tone even with this later airing. But as fans have been waiting all this time, it’s going to be a welcome return regardless.

One Piece: Egghead Arc took a brief detour from Egghead to reveal more of what’s happening in the rest of the ocean, and each of these developments have been making the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original series more intense than ever before. As the anime prepares for its return later this Spring, there’s a hope that this second wave of episodes will maintain all of the good will that’s come from the first half of the season thus far. But that’s likely not going to be an issue at all.