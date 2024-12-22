One Piece’s Egghead Arc Reveals Return Release Date with Epic New Trailer: Watch

In the wake of Jump Festa and Kazuki Yao’s emotional retirement as Franky’s voice actor, One Piece‘s anime has finally shared an update on when fans can expect the Egghead Arc to resume, revealing a release date as well as a stunning new trailer.

One Piece‘s official accounts have revealed that the anime will be returning from its hiatus with the second half of the Egghead Arc on April 6th, 2025. One Piece‘s anime will also be getting a new time slot for the first time in two decades, with Episode 1123 set to air in Japan at 11:15 p.m. instead of the usual morning slot.

One Piece Announces the Egghead Arc’s Return With A Jaw-Dropping Poster & Trailer

Besides the announcement of the release date and change in broadcasting schedule, One Piece has also revealed an exciting new teaser trailer for Part 2 of the Egghead Arc which will finally return to the Straw Hats and the situation on Future Island, where things are expected to escalate very quickly.

The trailer starts off with Luffy communicating with the Marines approaching the island before cutting to Vegapunk asking for Luffy’s help to escape the island. The teaser most notably also includes a partial shot of York defeated, teasing a huge plot twist for anime-only fans. Fans also get to see more of Saint Saturn and Kizaru, with Luffy alluding to someone strong arriving at the island, teasing yet another one of the Egghead Arc’s exciting upcoming battles.

The new key visual is also just as full of exciting easter eggs, with Imu’s distinctive ringed eye and the menacing silhouettes of the Five Elders in the top right corner and Kuma charging forward in the other. Featured right in the center is Luffy in his Gear Five form, with Kizaru and Vegapunk on either side while the rest of the Straw Hats and Vegapunk’s satellites take up the lower half of the image.

Both the key visual and the new teaser are incredibly vibrant, with One Piece’s teaser video featuring not only incredibly high-quality animation but also an epic score that proves Part 2 of the Egghead Arc may be worth the long hiatus after all.

Source: One Piece Official English YouTube