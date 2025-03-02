One Piece Remaster Anime Announces Brief Hiatus

One Piece has been in the midst of a special remastered version of the Fish-Man Island Saga for the past few months, and this anime has been hit with a delay ahead of its grand finale. One Piece announced last year that it would be going on a six month hiatus as the team gets ready for the next phase of the Egghead arc. But to pass the time while fans wait, One Piece has been broadcasting a new version of the Fish-Man Island arc that includes new tweaks and edits to make it feel like an entirely new and upgraded anime experience.

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga has been showcasing this major revision for the anime over the past few months, but it is now in its final stretch of episodes as One Piece: Egghead Arc prepares for its full return later this Spring. But there’s going to be a brief delay for the remaster as it has also announced that there will be no episode broadcast on March 9th, and will be officially returning for Episode 19 (of the 21 total planned episodes for the remake) of its run on March 16th.

What Is One Piece: Fish-Man Island Remake?

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga began its run last November, and re-edits the anime’s original version of the arc’s 58 episodes and brings it down to 21 new episodes. The remaster not only includes enhanced visuals and audio, but also re-edits the anime to include new eyecatchers, remixed opening themes, new ending themes, and more across all of the episodes seen thus far. Now as the final fight of the arc enters its climax, it’s time to look ahead to the anime’s future as the remaster ends.

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga has indeed been living up to the promise it had when it was first announced as it has been offering a revamped version of the anime. Placing newer techniques from more recent episodes such as Haki’s full visualization into these previous moments that didn’t have them before have come a long way to modernize the game-changing arc. It also seems to tease that this arc is going to be very relevant once more in the future, so hopefully fans have been checking out the remake as it aired.

When Does One Piece: Egghead Arc Come Back?

It won’t be too much longer until One Piece: Egghead Arc returns for brand new episodes, however. One Piece: Egghead Arc will be kicking off Part 2 of its run on April 6th, and it will be shaking things up with the much later time slot of 11:15PM JST in Japan. It’s yet to be revealed how this later time slot will be impacting the content of the coming episodes, nor how it will impact the international streaming releases with both Crunchyroll and Netflix. But with new episodes coming this soon, the long wait is finally going to be over.

One Piece Episode 1123 will be picking up from where it all left off last year as not only are Luffy and the Straw Hats still scattered throughout Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory, but the Marines are quickly closing in with the intention of wiping the scientist’s advancements off the map completely. It’s going to be one intense moment after another as the anime continues its adaptation of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda’s original manga thus far, and hopefully there won’t be another months long hiatus in the near future as we wait to see what’s next.