One Piece Gets New Timeslot After Hiatus: What Does This Mean for the Anime?

One Piece has officially announced that it will be returning for the second half of the Egghead Arc when the anime comes back from hiatus, and its new time slot could mean some big changes for how the series is presented. One Piece: Egghead Arc had shocked fans earlier this year when it was announced that the TV anime would be taking its first extended hiatus in the series’ 25 year history. This was all so the team can better prepare for what’s to come in the back half of this major arc, and there will be some changes to the anime’s airing schedule when it returns.

As one of the many announcements during Jump Festa 2025, One Piece has revealed that Egghead Arc Part 2 will begin airing on April 6th, 2025. This will kick off a new wave of episodes for the anime picking up where everything left off, and it’s going to be airing in the much later time slot of 11:15PM JST. Now the episodes will be airing in the evenings as opposed to Saturday mornings like before, and it could mean that this later time slot will allow for more of the rougher elements from One Piece to properly make it to screen.

New Timeslot Could Lead to a Darker One Piece

This later time slot for the One Piece anime doesn’t necessarily mean that One Piece is going to be more hardcore than it had been already, but it does mean that there are fewer restrictions as to what can be shown on screen. There could be more blood or darker themes, for example, and that’s going to be especially important when the Egghead Arc kicks off a relatively tragic flashback arc when the series begins its comeback next year. But it’s also not going to change One Piece at its core that much because the series has always dealt with these darker themes.

What is going to undoubtedly change is One Piece fans’ viewing habits. This later time slot will make the new episodes hit shortly before the newest chapters of One Piece manga make their way around the world, so there’s going to be plenty to chew on when both the manga and anime releases are in full swing next April and beyond. Thankfully, the wait for these new episodes won’t be for much longer as a release date has finally been set for its return.

What to Know for One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 is now in the midst of its return for new episodes next April, and it will be officially starting the climax of the arc. This is the first major arc from the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, and there are some massive reveals that will continue to change the scope of the series’ world as we get closer to that grand finale. It all starts here as Luffy and the Straw Hats have their first real brawl with the highest authorities from the World Government.

One Piece Episode 1123 will be picking up from where it all left off as Luffy and the Straw Hats are still stuck on Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory. The series last showed some big moments happening on the rest of the seas as Garp and the Marines took on Blackbeard’s home base of Beehive to rescue Koby, but it’s leaving fans on a cliffhanger for what’s next. With many questions still needing to be answered, fans are going to want to tune back into One Piece next April.