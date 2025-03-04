Netflix’s One Piece Set Photo Reveals Major Locale Coming in Season 2

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and a surfaced set photo from the series has revealed the first look at one of the major locations making a debut in the coming episodes. Netflix’s One Piece quickly announced that a Season 2 of the live-action series was in the works, but production on that season didn’t fully kick in until last year due to delays from the then active SAG-AFTRA strike. But once work began on the new season in full, One Piece has been moving quickly as it gets reeady for its premiere.

While it has yet to be revealed exactly when One Piece Season 2 will finally hit Netflix, details revealed about the season have confirmed some of the arcs that fans of Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga will get to see in the coming season. One of the arcs is Little Garden, which introduces some key allies and foes for the future, and @OP_Netflix_Fan on X has spotted a set photo revealing a little of how this Little Garden arc will look in real life. But beware as it’s a pretty notable spoiler for the coming season.

First look at Mr. 3’s Candle Set in Little Garden pic.twitter.com/RRnW8vtrBH — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) March 3, 2025

What Is One Piece’s Little Garden Arc?

At the end of Netflix’s One Piece Season 1, Luffy and the newly formed Straw Hat crew declared that they would be making their journey into the Grand Line for the first real time. It was teased throughout the season that this area would feature some of the toughest pirates in the world, but the crew is ready to take on all challengers. One of the first arcs within this mysterious area is Little Garden, which is one of the most significant arcs in One Piece overall. This place not only introduce Luffy and the others to Mr. 3 (who will be played by David Dastmalchian in the live-action series), but also fully reveals his power.

This is tied into the candle set revealed in this set photo, which is the ultimate display of Mr. 3’s Devil Fruit power. It’s a pretty perilous (and hilarious) fight in the original One Piece series, and it looks like the Netflix live-action series is going to bring this moment to life in full. This isn’t the only key factor of the Little Garden arc either as there are some huge additions to the series that make their debut here as well. It’s going to be interesting to see how they’re brought to life.

What Will Netflix’ One Piece Season 2 Be About?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release window or date for One Piece Season 2 as of the time of this publication, but production on the episodes has wrapped as of last month. What has been revealed about the coming episodes makes their premiere all the more exciting as well as not only will it feature the debut of a live-action version of Tony Tony Chopper (who has yet to be officially cast for the series) but several major arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series.

In a statement to fans back in 2024, Eiichiro Oda revealed that Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 would be tackling the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs with its episodes. It’s also yet to be revealed how many episodes this season will feature, but it’s going to have quite a lot of material to adapt. With this new look at Little Garden, it really seems like the Netflix series is going all out for this second wave of episodes.

