One Piece’s Elbaf Arc Introduces the Hero of the Giants

The Elbaf Arc of One Piece has only released a few chapters so far but it brought a lot of surprises and plot twists for fans. Fans have been awaiting the Straw Hats’ adventures in the Kingdom of Giants since the Little Garden Arc of the Arabasta Saga. The crew run into trouble on Egghead Island and plan their escape to Elbaf. However, when Admiral Kizaru and even Gorosei arrive on the island. The crew has no choice but to fight some of the most powerful and high-ranking people in the world. Luckily, the Giants arrive just in time to ensure their safe escape.

The crew lands into a brief trouble because of Road before arriving on the island. However, now that they have finally reunited, the giants plan a welcome banquet for them. As pirates, they often have to sneak their way into any kingdom. However, Elbaf isn’t affiliated with the World Government and some of their bravest warriors are pirates themselves. This is why they don’t care about those laws and treat the Straw Hat Pirates as if they were one of their own. As the banquet continues in One Piece Chapter 1135, the story introduces Jarul, the Hero of the Giants who might have a major role in the Elbaf Arc.

Warning: Spoilers from the latest One Piece Chapter 1135 ahead!

TOEI ANIMATION

One Piece Chapter 1135 Introduces Jarul to the Straw Hat Pirates

Beardhill Jarul is a minor character in One Piece introduced in Chapter 866. Along with Jorul, he’s known as the Hero of the Giants. He and Jorul were captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates before Dory and Brogy. They two fought alongside each other for three centuries before retiring for good. About 63 years ago, they went to Warland Village to participate in a 12-day feast before the Winter Solstice Festival. However, on the seventh day, Linlin’s craving sickness takes an unexpected turn as she fatally injures Jorul and other ginants.

The giants were somehow able to calm her down, but Jarul plans to kill her. He folds under Carmel’s plea and leaves Linlin alone under the condition that they both leave Elbaf. He later visits the graves of Jorul and a few other giants. Jarul was 345 years old during the incident. Now, in the present time, he is 408 years old and still respected by the Giants. Jarul is much taller than average giants as Luffy claims that the elder is like a walking hill. He is one of the oldest characters in the story.

Giants have a longer life span than humans, but the story never specified how long they’re able to live. Jarul attends the banquet after hearing the Straw Hat Pirates are there. However, the surprising part is that he has a sword piercing through his head. Luffy is the only one freaking out about this as the others don’t think it’s a big issue. Jarul even says that the sword saved his life. This is his first appearance in the Elbaf Arc, and despite his old age, he is one of the strongest giants.