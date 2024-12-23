One Piece Wraps 2024 With One of the Biggest Plot Twists in Decades

The One Piece manga is currently in its Elbaf Arc, the second arc of the Final Saga. Fans have been anticipating this arc for over two decades, ever since Luffy and Usopp met Dorry and Brogy in the Little Garden Arc. Impressed by the honor they uphold as warriors, the duo expressed their interest in visiting the Kingdom of Giants. However, reaching the kingdom isn’t an easy feat. Not only is it located in the New World, but it’s also completely isolated. Elbaf is also the strongest kingdom in the world, known for its brave warriors. The crew set out for Elbaf after defeating the Five Elders.

Now that they arrive in the mysterious land, Luffy meets with Prince Loki, who is locked in the underworld for killing his father. Robin and Saul finally reunite after 22 years, making the whole crew emotional. They still have an entire island to explore and deal with the lingering threats. The Straw Hats, no doubt, have a great adventure awaiting them in Elbaf. Not a lot has happened in Elbaf since the arc is only just beginning. However, One Piece Chapter 1134, the final chapter of 2024 features one of the most shocking plot twists ever.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for One Piece Chapter 1134!

What Happens in One Piece Chapter 1134?

Following the tearful reunion between Robin and Saul, Luffy adorably mimics Jimbei while thanking Saul for saving Robin’s life. Saul is glad to learn that Robin made true friends and found a place where she could belong. That his was biggest wish since he met her. He also apologizes for the silly ruse he cooked up with his assistant Ange to recreate the scene of his first meeting with Robin.

Additionally, Lilith reveals she can create Vegapunk’s clone. It will be a perfect recreation, much more advanced than the satellites. However, she will have to settle down in Elbaf and build a laboratory to accomplish such a feat. Bonney asks if it means Lilith can bring Kuma back, and she agrees. We also meet Ange, Saul’s assistant, and the Owl Library librarian. Luffy and the crew look around the village and meet the people there who all welcome the pirates warmly.

They also see the mystical Owl Library, which enlarges any book so the Giants can have an easier time reading. In the underworld, Loki is talking to someone through the transponder snail. He has never seen or met the person, but they’ve been friends for a long time. As the chapter is about to end, two mysterious people arrive in Elbaf using the same summoning circle Gorosei used. One of them hides their face while the other one, despite wearing a hood is clearly identical to Shanks. However, the man doesn’t have Shanks’ scar, which is proof that the theory about Shanks’ brother is true after all.

The Figarland Family and Their Connection With Shanks

The Figarland family is one of the royal bloodlines of the World Nobles. 800 years ago, rulers of twenty nations formed an alliance and defeated the great ancient kingdom. After that, they established the World Government left their kingdoms with their families, and ascended to Mariejois. The kingdoms were left under the care of trusted families who then continued to rule for centuries. The Figarland Family belongs to one of those allied nations. They were first mentioned in One Piece Film: Red. Saint Garling Figarland, served as the Commander of the Holy Knights. He takes over Saturn’s place after the latter dies in Chapter 1125.

Additionally, Shanks’ brother who shows up in Chapter 1134, appears to be a Holy Knight. He came to Elbaf with his ally, most likely looking for something. However, one notable thing is that the Figarland Family most definitely knows about Shanks. Shanks is one of the most pirates in the world and his enormous bounty wouldn’t be hidden by the top brass of the World Government. Not to mention he’s one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. With such a dangerous reputation, the Figarland Family couldn’t be in the dark about him.

The First Appearance of Shanks’ Brother in One Piece

In One Piece Chapter 907, “Shanks” appears in front of the Five Elders and they all speak with familiarity. The Elders chided him for coming during the Reverie. However, they also made an exception considering he’s the one making a request. “Shanks” says he needs to talk about a certain pirate. This scene caused an uproar among One Piece fans and some were quick to realize the scar wasn’t there. Countless people came up with the “Shanks’ evil twin” theory. While others believed Shanks was working for the Elders.

One Piece Chapter 1134 finally proves that Shanks does have an evil twin brother. It also raises the possibility that he’s telling Gorosei about Shanks. Before Chapter 1134, it was assumed that the hooded version of Shanks was talking about Luffy or Blackbeard. But things surely get more complicated now.

Roger Could’ve Already Told Shanks About His Bloodline

While the Figarland Family is aware of Shanks’ existence, it’s possible that the latter also knows the truth. About 38 years ago, the Roger Pirates fought in Gold Valley where the Celestial Dragons were holding a hunting competition, only the targets weren’t animals but the island’s citizens and slaves. Garling and the other Holy Knights participate in the competition arrival of Rocks D. Xebec and his crew threatens the safety of the World Nobles.

Roger and Garp team up to take down Rocks, the strongest pirate in the world. After the unexpected alliance was successful, Roger and Rayleigh found a one-year-old toddler in a treasure chest. They took the child on their voyage and raised him for several years. Roger left Shanks and Buggy on an island before setting out for Laughtale. They couldn’t take the kids to a place where no one’s ever been, knowing unexpected dangers would await them.

When Shanks was 15, Roger was already in the last stages of his illness. He decided to hand himself over to the World Government so he could be executed and start the Great Pirate Era. However, Roger tells something to Shanks as the kid sobs uncontrollably. At first, it seems Roger is talking about his impending death, but the truth is far from it. Roger definitely knows Shanks was abandoned and he can see his resemblance with Garling. The members of the Figarland Family look so identical that it’s not difficult to connect the dots.

Shanks’ Brother Could’ve Been the One to Fight Kaido

Shanks’ appearance in the Marineford Arc is still one of the best moments in One Piece. The war, which should’ve ended with Ace’s and Whitebeard’s deaths didn’t seem to stop. Both sides continue to suffer unimaginable casualties. Overwhelmed by the gruesome situation, Koby begs Akainu to stop the fighting. However, being the horrible person he is, Akainu takes Koby’s plea as an act of defiance towards the Marines. He attempts to kill the young Marine but Shanks saves him just in time. Unlike the egoistical Admiral, Shanks holds Koby in high regard after seeing him risk his life for others.

He couldn’t make it to Marineford in time and failed to save Roger’s son. In Chapter 580, Shanks challenges everyone on the battlefield, both pirates and Marines. He tells them if anyone wishes to continue fighting, the Red-Hair Pirates will be happy to take them on. As such, the war comes to a close with the Marines’ victory. However, Shanks’ arrival in itself was confusing since he was supposed to be fighting Kaido in Wano only a few days ago.

Marineford is located near the Sabaody Archipelago and directly next to Mary Geoise on the Red Line while Wano is an isolated country in the New World. It would take anyone a long time to make the journey. Hence, there’s a possibility Kaido actually fought Shanks’ brother, which explains how the red-haired pirate arrived on Marineford.

Shanks’ Actions So Far And What This Revelation Means For the Future

There’s no doubt Shanks is one of the most important and powerful characters in the series. He stole Luffy’s devil fruit from the World Government while knowing the secret behind its properties. Shanks also has a goal in mind, and it’s not simply obtaining the One Piece, but it’s something much bigger. He doesn’t appear much in the story, but his impact is unparalleled. There’s a lot more he knows than he’s letting on. So far, his actions don’t portray him as an antagonist. However, since he and Luffy have the same goal, the two might clash against one another at some point. The revelation of Shanks’ brother connects a lot of dots in the story.

While all those are speculative, at least we know the Figarland Family will play a huge role in the Final Saga. They were first mentioned in One Piece Film: Red, which is quite unusual. The Five Elders were hesitant to kill Uta because of her connection with Shanks, making her indirectly belong to the Figarland Family even if she’s adopted. Shanks’ brother will likely serve as an antagonist in the Elbaf Arc. If he’s truly a Holy Knight, then the crew will have a major problem on their hands. Holy Knights are some of the most powerful fighters in the world. Even Monkey D. Dragon is wary of them. Additionally, Shanks’ bloodline will serve as a major plot point in the story. The story still has to reveal the truth about Garling abandoning him.