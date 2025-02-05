One Piece’s Elbaf Arc May Have Already Teased Luffy’s True Dream

The Elbaf Arc of One Piece is bringing us one surprise after another. Fans have been anticipating this arc since the Little Garden Arc of the Arabasta Saga. It’s safe to say Elbaf lived up to the hype as the crew gets ready for a new adventure. With the enemies arriving in the fabled land of Giants, Luffy and his crew may have their work cut out for them. We finally meet Shanks’ evil twin brother, Shamrock Figarland. Not only does Chapter 1137 confirm his identity, but it also reveals that Shamrock is the Commander of the Holy Knights.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moreover, the arc taps into the lore, which is by far the most exciting part of the show. Elbaf has an ancient text known as Harley that contains major events from history. Since it’s written in an ancient language, only Robin can read it. Furthermore, Chapter 1138 unveils a major hint about the world’s history through a gigantic mural. However, it also drops a subtle hint about Luffy’s actual dream, the one he can only accomplish after he becomes the Pirate King. The manga first revealed Luffy’s true dream in the Wano Country Saga, and now we’re one step closer to finding it.

Toei Animation

Luffy’s Dream in One Piece Could Be Related to the World’s History

One Piece Chapter 1000 featured Ace revealing Luffy’s dream to Yamato. Although as children, he and Sabo laughed at Luffy, Ace believes Luffy can make that dream a reality. After reading Oden’s journal, Yamato knew Roger’s true dream, which is the same as Luffy’s. In Chapter 1060, Luffy reveals his dream to his entire crew after the fight in Wano is over, although even then, it’s not explicitly detailed to the readers. They are all shocked and amazed by it as their captain reveals it’s a dream he can only achieve by becoming the Pirate King.

Even when Roger revealed it to Oden and his crew, everyone was in disbelief. The dream sounds so impossible that people are always shocked after listening to it. However, it’s something Luffy has wanted to accomplish since he was a child. In Chapter 1138, Franky is awestruck by the mural where people from all races join together to fight a common entity.

Toei Animation

Ripley says that the history they are familiar with always talks about the wars between races, but never a cultural exchange. She even believes that the mural is nothing more than a kid’s dream, befitting a past Luffy’s possible ambitions. Luffy’s dream in One Piece may be somewhat related to bringing people together and having them live in harmony. With the way the story is going, it’s likely the Great War will begin after Luffy becomes the Pirate King.

Throughout his journey, Luffy has made allies with all kinds of people and races, including the Samurai, Giants, Tontattas, Fish-Men, Skypieans, and many more. They will all come rushing to his side when the need arises. Knowing Luffy, it’s likely he wants a world without discrimination and bloodshed. The world went into ruin after the World Government was established over 800 years ago. If all the races come together, things will turn back to how they used to be before everything went wrong.